anniversary

Gary and Carol Kurz of Cody will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 5. The Kurz’s moved to Cody in 1989 from Sidney, Neb. Both Gary and Carol are retired. Gary enjoys working around their property and roping. Carol enjoys working in the yard and garden during the summer and reading. The couple have three children and three grandchildren, including Shelley (Ed) Kelly and grandchildren Chelsea and Nick of Parker, Colo.; Troy (Shannon) Kurz and grandson Braedon of Sidney, Neb.; and Melissa Kurz of Cody.  

 Courtesy photo

Gary and Carol Kurz of Cody will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 5.

Send your cards and congratulations to:

Gary and Carol Kurz

15 Hitching Post Dr.

Cody, WY 82414

