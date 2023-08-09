Heart Mountain

A translation of the Heart Mountain Bungei on the Heart Mountain Intrepretive Center's website recently won an award from the Wyoming Historical Society.

 Courtesy photo

A series of literary articles and poetry published by first-generation Japanese immigrants incarcerated at Heart Mountain during World War II has been awarded the best website prize by the Wyoming Historical Society.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.