While February can be a slow time of year, here at the Park County Library we are staying busy with plenty of activities for everyone.
Park County Library Winter Reading Program is still happening and open for all ages. Every time you read a book, fill out an entry slip online or in person, you can enter for every book you read, the more you read the more chances you have to win. The Winter Reading Program runs till Feb. 28.
Make sure and stop by any of our Park County Libraries and pick up a Blind Date with a Book. Enjoy selecting a surprise book to take home, which is the best type of blind date. If you are lucky you might even get a surprise treat as well.
The Park County Library Foundation is hosting a Winter Author Fest on Feb. 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Cody Library. This event will highlight our wonderful regional authors, as you visit author tables, get books signed, listen to readings, attend workshops and enjoy our Keynote Speakers best-selling authors Kathleen O’Neal Gear and W. Michael Gear.
Are you looking for a writing group? Then stop by the Cody Library on Monday at 4 p.m. for the Cody Library Writing Group and enjoy the company and support of fellow writers. This group meets every other Monday till March 21.
Come to the Cody Library on Tuesday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and enjoy a free yoga class taught by instructor Nikki Levine Bustos.
Calling all chess lovers, come to the Cody Library on Saturday, Feb. 12 for the Make-A-Wish-Chess Tournament, registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament runs until 8 p.m.
In conjunction with Wyoming Library to Business station at the Cody Library, we are hosting Small Business Training on Thursday Feb. 24 from noon-1 p.m. with Melissa Donald. Melissa is the owner of MTN Girl, one of the newest downtown Cody shops. Donald will speak on how to convert your “Someday, Maybe” idea into a downtown business and her path to success.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m., to discuss “Murder in an Irish Village” and the Wednesday Book Discussion on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. will be discussing “Washington Black.” Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., join us for adult craft time as we make chain painted flowers. All supplies provided, please sign up in person or give us a call so we can reserve a spot for you.
There is always lots of activities for the children. Sleepy time stories are back and scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m., the whole family is welcome to come enjoy special stories, milk and cookies. Join us for Homeschool Hour every Wednesday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Cody Library offers Toddler Time every Monday at 10 a.m., Storytime on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Read to a Dog on Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 3:45-4:45 p.m. Kids in K-5th grade can join us on Friday, Feb. 21 for a Kindness Rocks Valentine Party.
The Cody Library has a lot of fun activities for Teens. Please join us for Homeschool Hour every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Join us on Friday, Feb. 11 to make Valentine cards and enjoy Charlie Brown’s Valentine Day from 2:30-4 p.m. We will once again have after hours Teen Nerf Wars on Saturday, Feb. 19, please contact the Teen Librarian Shelly Wahlich, for more information. The Teen Space will also have a Single’s Celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 4-5 p.m. Join us in the Teen Space for our monthly Chess Tournament on Friday, Feb. 4 and 18.
Park County Library is working hard to set up the Seed Libraries and we are looking for volunteers to help pack seeds. Stop by the Cody Library every Monday-Thursday in February from 1-5 p.m. to help us pack and label seeds while enjoying some wonderful company.
Are you looking for some help this tax season? The Cody Library is happy to announce we will have a VITA Tax Preparer volunteer here to help low-to-moderate income people and people with disabilities with tax questions and self-prepared returns. Contact the Cody Library to make an appointment and learn more about days and times when someone will be here to help.
As a friendly reminder, all Park County Libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 for President’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.