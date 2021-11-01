Park County Library has a full calendar for the month of November, with plenty of activities for everyone.
The Friends of the Cody Library will be hosting a book sale in Grizzly Hall on Friday and Saturday, 10-4 p.m. This will be a bag sale so come ready to fill a bag with great books and movies. There will also be a silent auction sponsored by the Library Foundation, with proceeds benefitting the new Powell Library Project.
The Cody Library writing group will kick off Novel Writing Month on Monday at 4 p.m., with how to kick start your novel. Then join us on the Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. with how to write a killer ending.
Local author Tamra Jackson will be at the Cody Library on Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. to discuss her latest book and writing process. Join us in Grizzly Hall for this fascinating author talk.
Join the Cody Library for our first ever “Turkey Trot” on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. This noncompetitive walk/run is open for all ages, as we enjoy the paths around the Cody Library. Just bring a nonperishable food item for entry. There will be fun and prizes as we enjoy our beautiful complex.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m., to discuss Killer Content and the Wednesday Book Discussion on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. will be discussing “The Known World.” Copies of the books are available at the Circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
Yoga classes at the Cody Library will be on Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m. in the Grizzly Hall and is free and open to all.
Lonestar 4-H will be hosting “Plants Just Want to Have Fun” program on Nov. 9 at 3:45 p.m. for children 5 and up.
There is always lots of activities for the kids. Join the Cody Library for a Sleepytime Stories on Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Cody Library also offers homeschool hour for kids every Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Cody Library offers toddler time every Monday at 10 a.m., Storytime on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Read to a Dog is on the Nov. 4 and 18 at 3:45-4:45 p.m. Kids in K-5th grade can join us for the library version of Minute to Win It games on Nov. 12, 2-3 p.m. Nov. 18, children in grades K-5 can join us for Lego time at 4 p.m.
The Cody Library has a lot of fun activities for teens. Please join us for Homeschool Hour every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Stop by the teen space on Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 8 to make Veterans Day cards. Tuesday afternoons from 4-5 p.m. teens can also enjoy arts and craft time in the library. Teen space will be hosting a movie afternoon on the Nov. 12 from 2:30-4 p.m. Teens can sign up for our popular After-Hours Nerf Wars on Nov. 13, 5-8 p.m. A special Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving Party for teens will be Nov. 19 from 2:30-4 p.m. Teens stop by the Cody Teen space on Nov. 24 from 4-5 p.m. to decorate a cupcake.
As a friendly reminder, all Park County Libraries will be closed on; Nov. 2 for staff development, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, Nov. 25-28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
