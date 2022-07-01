If you are a “Baby Boomer,” (those born between 1946 and 1964, babies born after the end of World War II) then you are part of one of the largest segments of the American population.
Since 2011, the country’s 78 million “Boomers” started turning 65 years old at the rate of 3 to 4 million a year.
Geriatrics is the branch of health care and medicine specializing in aging and the care of older adults. Geriatric doctors have developed an approach to better work with aging adults by considering the big picture of a person’s health and life before diving into a specific medical problem.
They use a holistic and integrated approach for people with multiple chronic illnesses, rather than trying to treat each problem separately. They talk to people who might have problems with their thinking or hearing. They work with families, who are heavily involved in the day-to-day care of their loved ones.
A geriatrician also treats Alzheimer’s, cancers, diabetes, heart disease, osteoporosis, sleep disorders and pain as well as many other problems that may affect older adults.
Many times older adults can have serious medication side-effects that they may have taken for years and develop problems. After age 60 many adults become physiologically less resilient in their mind and body. Falls are also related to age-associated changes in strength, vision and balance.
People over 60 are more susceptible to develop delirium during hospitalizations. Delirium is a condition of severe confusion and rapid changes in brain function. It is a cluster of symptoms that may result from disease or other clinical processes, or the effect of some medications. Delirium is also referred to as an “ICU-psychosis” or acute brain syndrome.
Symptoms of delirium may include: inability to think or behave with purpose, incoherent speech, wandering attention, disorganized thinking, lethargy to agitation and back again.
Patients that develop delirium tend to have longer hospital stays, functional impairment, delayed rehabilitation, and a higher risk for death compared to those that do not develop delirium. Delirium is serious and potentially
life-threatening, but often goes unrecognized. The solution is better education of doctors, nurses and other health care providers who encounter older adults.
The American Psychological Association says, as the American population ages, the need for mental and behavioral health will continue to increase. Treating issues such as growing old, the loss of a spouse, loss of mobility, admittance to a long-term care facility.
Older Americans underutilize mental health services because of inadequate funding, the lack of access (not having a ride to get to appointments) or the stigma surrounding mental health and treatment, denial of problems and/or a lack of trained professionals in the geriatric mental health arena.
Fear, distress, anger, social support and relaxation have been shown to influence immune and cardiac functions, susceptibility to infections, pain, asthma and recovery from surgery.
As many as 20% of older adults and up to 37% of nursing home residents suffer from depression, a condition that may lead to suicide. Many times depression and anxiety are often overlooked and untreated because they coincide with other medical illnesses or life events (loss of a loved one) that may occur as we get older.
Even though older Americans only make up 13% of the population, they account for 20% of the people that commit suicide.
The need for qualified professionals that treat the older adult with understanding and compassion grows as this segment of society grows. The need for understanding the older American and his/her physical and mental needs is imperative to create a functional world for all aging adults.
“Aging is just another word for living.” Cindy Joseph
(Rita Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County. For info contact (307) 250-2978.)
