Staring down the ninja warrior course at the Park County Fair, I realized I was not ready. But then again, how do you prepare for an obstacle course filled with swinging poles, hanging rope nets and a giant skateboard ramp?
First to go in the challenge were 8-13 year olds. This division made up the largest contingency of athletes in the competition, each competitor visibly dripping with eagerness and determination.
“When I’m at the wall, I use my knees to put on the wall so I have grip, while my hand is holding on,” Ian Nelson said.
Oh to be young.
The competition was held in a head-to-head, bracket-style format. I noticed Jonah Schulz appeared to take an interesting strategy, skipping the first monkey bar with a giant leap.
“I didn’t try to do that,” he explained.
Mistake or not, I took note.
Scrambling up the 10-foot ramp was just too tall a task for some of the pint-sized ninjas, fruitlessly grasping with a flurry of arms and legs. Certain ninjas learned from earlier mistakes and revised their strategy on the unforgiving wall.
“I started getting my legs up as high as I can so I can reach up,” Isaac Jackson said.
A small slot was located about eight feet up that many attempted using to leverage themselves to the top. Lily Schulz made a pit stop on this slot for more than a minute, calculating her next move. With a ferocious grasp upwards, she made contact with the top bar and hauled herself to the top. The crowd went wild.
Anytime a competitor touched the ground during their race, they would be docked a point. If their opponent didn’t touch the ground, they would be declared the winner even if they arrived at the finish line last. This scenario played out multiple times throughout the night.
“Haul ass and hope the other guy falls,” Levi Howes said of his strategy.
In the championship match, 12-year-old Wesley Law of Cody fought off Powell competitor Dayton Lawrence in an exciting breakneck finish, with both boys clawing at the top of the ramp for supremacy.
“I’m ahead of him,” Law said of his mentality. “And if I can get up that wall before him, then he’s done.”
Next up was the teenage division, where there appeared to be a little more swagger on display and talent, some of the competitors being top prep athletes, but each carrying their own fair share of character. Cody Carpenter won his first battle despite losing his shoe mid-race. He admitted he might need to work on his shoe-tying skills.
Carson Lawrence said he grew out his mullet hairstyle for high-speed performance.
“You’ve got to have that high-speed performance,” he said with a laugh.
But in the end it wasn’t enough as incoming Powell junior Maddie Campbell took the top prize.
“It’s kind of just (my) mentality that it’s always been boys and girls,” she said. “It’s all equal competition at the end of the day. We’re all friends.”
Then it was my turn to go in the adult division. Quickly, I tried to collect my thoughts about what I had seen over the last hour. I had nothing.
“I feel like I’m too old for this,” Howes said.
At least I wasn’t the only one lacking in confidence.
My opponent was Caleb Sapp, a former Powell track athlete. We lined up and the race was off.
Neck-and-neck through the early section of the race, we both lost our grip on the hanging bag of blocks, taking a step on the ground. I got a nice burst of speed into the balance beam next, where I crossed swiftly without error. I had gained a small lead but from here it was all downhill.
My next challenge: the tic tocs. These hanging vertical poles with a circular disc at their base may appear unassuming at first glance, but looks can be deceiving. In order to move through the poles, one must line up the timing of the swinging pendulums with their forward travel. I did about as bad as one could do in this last aspect.
After spending what felt like an interminable amount of time stuck in the jungle of hanging poles, swinging in all the wrong directions, I finally escaped the wasteland for the monkey bars. Here, I employed the one piece of advice I picked up from earlier, skipping the first bar.
The move catapulted me back into a virtual tie with Sapp. Unfortunately, it seemed he had a similar idea for the last monkey bar, getting a great leap into the last section of the race.
In the end, Sapp climbed up the ramp about three steps ahead for the win. My incredibly short career as a ninja warrior had come to an end.
It’s not often that slow and steady actually wins a race, but in the adult championship, Howes proved it can be done, beating out Ian Simpkins in a dramatic affair. After Simpkins took a spill very early on in the race, Howes proceeded to complete the course in a slow, measured pace, moving through the tic tocs with grace, a section he said he studied beforehand. That makes one of us.
Although Simpkins beat him to the end by more than 10 seconds, it didn’t matter, as Howes never fell and didn’t even need to speed in order to win, showing the tortoise can beat the hare after all.
