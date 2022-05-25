CHEYENNE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, in partnership with the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, allocated $110,000 in May to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations in each of Wyoming’s 23 counties, committing to a swift response to rapidly changing economic conditions.
The response will address the rising cost of food as economic pressures continue to precipitate an increase in need and a strain on available resources, challenging the ability of anti-hunger organizations to keep fresh produce, protein and other items on their shelves.
“The mission of Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to support the existing work of anti-hunger organizations across the state,” Gordon said. “It’s important to us that we allocate resources where they will have the greatest impact, as quickly as possible, to meet the need as communicated by our ‘boots on the ground’ partners.”
The Initiative’s Regional Network works closely with organizations in each county to ensure that need is articulated so the Initiative can respond accordingly, thanks to the generosity of so many who donate. The Ellbogen Foundation partnered with the Initiative to ensure that funds were distributed during this challenging time to keep up with the demand on resources and access to much needed supplies.
In addition, the foundation specified $60,000 be designated for Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs and Niobrara as additional support for counties that are experiencing higher levels of impact.
