April was first declared Child Abuse Prevention Month by presidential proclamation in 1983.
Since then, April has been a time to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child maltreatment. As Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund’s mission is “Coordinating prevention efforts in Wyoming to prevent incidents of child neglect, emotional, physical and sexual abuse,” they are asking every person in Wyoming to partner with them for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
Throughout CAP Month, Prevent Child Abuse Wyoming, affiliates and stakeholders are using a community garden metaphor to reinforce the message that “every day, we help families and children thrive.”
“Children and families are our greatest natural resource,” said Sara Serelson, Executive Director of Wyoming’s Children Trust Fund. “We all have a stake in preparing children to grow up to be healthy and thriving members of our community. The best time to plant seeds of support for all children is now. Every season presents a new opportunity to promote a young person’s physical, emotional and social development.”
The goal is to help by ensuring children have positive experiences, and families have the resources they need when they need them.
The Wyoming’s Children Trust Fund invites everyone to wear blue every Thursday in April. Share your blue on social media using the hashtags #GrowingBetterTogether and #WYKidsMatter
“We work hard in Wyoming and we are proud of our western ways,” Serelson said. “Every Friday in April, we invite you to wear your boots (work boots, cowboy boots, rain or snow boots) and plant seeds of support for all Wyoming children to yield healthier adults with abundant futures.”
For more information, visit www.pcawy.org.
