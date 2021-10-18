In the third program on the free “Local Lore with Bob Richard” series, noon-1 p.m. Thursday at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Richard will share anecdotes from the history of ranching in the Wapiti Valley.
The talk is illustrated with a variety of historic and recent images from his own collection.
With a wealth of knowledge about the Cody and Yellowstone National Park areas, Richard has a lifetime of stories to share with future generations.
A lifelong Wyoming resident, Richard’s varied experiences are pure West.
He worked at guest ranches, guided horse and hunting trips, ranched, and for 37 years owned and operated Grub Steak Expeditions, personally touring thousands of visitors from around the world through Yellowstone and its ecosystem.
Educated at the Universities of Wyoming, Arizona, and California (Fresno), Richard has served as a teacher and school administrator, a decorated United States Marine Corps pilot in Vietnam, and, for 21 years, helped coordinate American Red Cross service and relief activities in the western United States.
The final talk in the series will take place November 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.