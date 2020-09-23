Sophie Baumann was born Sept. 16, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Hanna and Chris Baumann of Powell.
She weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces.
Sophie joins sibling Tucker, 3.
Grandparents are Steve and Soozie Arnold of Montrose, Colo., Randy and Jyl Baumann of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Teri and Don Brewster of Washburn, N.D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.