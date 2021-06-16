Twenty-one students, including three Cody residents, from the Wyoming-WWAMI Medical Education Program on the University of Wyoming campus received their medical degrees in a part virtual, part in-person ceremony May 22 in the Wyoming Union Yellowstone Ballroom.
Members of the entering 2017 (E17) class of medical students, along with two students from the E16 class, were joined by WWAMI faculty and staff members, as well as over 80 friends and family, to celebrate this milestone on the pathway to becoming fully licensed physicians.
Their degrees reflect two years of the foundations phase of their education in the University of Wyoming College of Health Sciences, followed by two years of clinical work throughout the WWAMI region (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho). The degrees are awarded through the University of Washington School of Medicine.
Typically, the University of Washington School of Medicine has a graduation ceremony at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Wash., each year, but the in-person ceremony was canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wyoming’s newest physicians, listed here by hometown and name, are:
Cheyenne: Dillon Brown, Trevor Mordhorst and Sabrina Wilcox.
Cody: Madeleine Birch, Jackson Schmidt and Ethan Slight.
Douglas: Aaron Robertson.
Gillette: Spencer Pecha, Jordan Reed and Mason Stillman.
Green River: Michael Robison.
Laramie: Lingga Adidharma, Tappy Gish, Heidi Hanekamp and Joshua Henry.
Powell: Olivia Rogers and Giandor Saltz.
Ranchester: Sarah Maze.
Rock Springs: Cody Hansen, Austin Lever and Kelsey Tuttle.
