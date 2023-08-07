Nelson
Douglas Nelson hugs Shirley Ann Higuchi, chair of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, after receiving his award on July 29.

 Stephen Dow

The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation recognized the contributions made by its longtime Vice Chair Douglas Nelson during its annual pilgrimage over the weekend of July 28-30 by presenting him with a lifetime achievement award.

