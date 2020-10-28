Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 20, 6:05 p.m., Holiday Inn. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 25 minutes.
Oct. 21, 1242, 902 Big Horn Ave. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Oct. 23, 1:29 p.m., 321 Yellowstone Ave. Fire alarm, frozen sprinkler head, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Oct. 26, 2:11 p.m., 2401 Cougar Ave. Alarm, investigated, 5 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
Oct. 26, 10:23 p.m., 1719 Wyoming Ave. Alarm, broken boiler pipe, 5 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 27 minutes.
