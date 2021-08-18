Celebrate one of Cody’s most valuable natural resources at the eighth annual Cody Wild West River Fest this weekend along the Shoshone River.
One of Saturday’s highlights includes the kayak slalom. Participants navigate a series of gates hanging above the river, organizer Andy Quick said.
While Saturday’s events are geared toward advanced kayakers, Sunday is a more open activity.
“A lot more people can participate,” Quick said.
Money raised from the event will benefit the Wild West Paddle Club which is a nonprofit organization offering introductory instruction in whitewater kayaking for young, aspiring paddlers’ ages 10-18 years old.
Quick said the event allows everyone to enjoy the Shoshone River, especially considering this is a high desert community.
“Its a great recreational resource,” he added. “We’re blessed to have access to it. If people care about rivers and river access, it’ll make people more interested in stewardship of their rivers, wherever they may be.”
For more information visit wildwestpaddleclub.org.
