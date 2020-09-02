Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kurt Owens, 58, driving under the influence of alcohol, Aug. 28
Amanda Smith, 26, warrant for probation revocation, Aug. 31
Martha Brault, 62, domestic battery that causes injury, Aug. 31
Disturbance
Report of drunk person striking another in the back of the head, Lane 13, Powell, Aug. 23.
Report of window being broken the previous night, Cabin Creek Trailhead, County Road 6WX, Cody, Aug. 23.
Report of suspected break-in, Nevada Street, Meeteetse, Aug. 24.
Report of damage to building at North Shore Campground, US 14-16-20 W/County Road 6KV, Cody, Aug. 25.
Report of person trespassed from property showing up at property and standing at end of driveway, Road 8 1/2, Powell, Aug. 26.
Burglar alarm triggered, false alarm, Gerber Lane, Cody, Aug. 28.
Traffic
Report of young adult speeding around, Cooper Lane, Cody, Aug. 23.
One-vehicle rollover reported, Road 4, Powell, Aug. 25.
Report of truck blowing past extended school bus stop sign, Lane 9, Powell, Aug. 27.
One-vehicle crash, Toyota Tundra vs. antelope, County Road 6WX, Cody, Aug. 28.
Report of possible drunk driver swerving on roadway with shotgun hanging out window driving toward Byron and yelling at reporting party to slow down, unable to be located, Lane 9, Powell, Aug. 28.
Report of kids getting in and out of car on highway, County Road 3DX, Cody, Aug. 28.
Report of camper staying parked in handicapped spot at Deaver Reservoir again, Road 2N, Deaver, Aug. 29.
Other
Report of mountain lion killing goat, County Road 6OS, Cody, Aug. 23.
Horses loose near Spirit Mountain Road, Cody, Aug. 23.
Two dogs in road, County Road 2ABN, Cody, Aug. 23.
Report of lost Jack Russel terrier, Jackie Bee Drive, Cody, Aug. 24.
Wallet found on highway, US 14A, Powell, Aug. 24.
iPhone with black case found at Wapiti Campground, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Aug. 24.
Culvert reported damaged, Ishawooa Creek Road, Cody, Aug. 24.
Report of generator running in area, Jason Road, Powell, Aug. 25.
Report of friend leaving stuff in truck and being unsure what to do with it, Horner Drive, Cody, Aug. 25.
Lost brown lab and pit bull mix found, County Road 2AB/WYO 120 N, Cody, Aug. 25.
German wirehaired pointer and boxer found at Porcupine Falls, US 14A, Lovell, Aug. 25.
Lost phone brought to law enforcement center, River View Drive, Cody, Aug. 26.
Female Australian shepherd found, Road 5N, Powell, Aug. 26.
Report of person trying to get reporting party to send them money, Lane 20, Cody, Aug. 27.
Report of person bit by dog, Lane 14, Powell, Aug. 28.
Report of brown and gray mini donkey on roadway, County Road 6UU.
Report of person being bit by dog while working, Lane 9, Powell, Aug. 28.
Lost orange tabby cat reported, Road 8 1/2, Powell, Aug. 28.
Report of kids having a party, Lane 6/Road 12, Powell, Aug. 28.
Several hundred goats reported on the roadway, report unfounded, Lane 6/Road 8, Powell, Aug. 29.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ryan Begay, 38, theft, Aug. 26
Caitlin Boyd, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol, Aug. 26
David Blackburn, 40, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane, no insurance, unsafe vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign, Aug. 28
Haylie Hamilton, 24, driving under the influence of alcohol, light tail out, Aug. 31
Disturbance
Dog on Twin Creek Trail has been barking since 4 a.m. and is an ongoing issue, 7:27 a.m. Aug. 31.
Traffic
Two car wreck at Sierra Trading Post on 8th Street, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 25.
Two-car wreck at Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue, 2:24 p.m. Aug. 25.
Delayed report of deer running into car on Yellowstone Avenue, 4:12 p.m. Aug. 25.
Caller said a white GMC truck with topper has been parked near Sunset School on East Sheridan hill for more than a year, 5:36 p.m. Aug. 25.
Semi hit light pole at 11th Street Hill on South Fork Avenue, 8:59 p.m.
Caller hit an owl on Big Horn Avenue and Robert Street and its wing is broken, 11:06 p.m. Aug. 25.
Chevy pickup parked for two weeks at Crisis Intervention Office at 9:12 a.m. Aug. 26.
Large yellow box truck swerving all over the road on 16th Street, 6 a.m. Aug. 27.
Fender-bender at McDonalds on 17th Street, 9:26 a.m. Aug. 27.
Delayed report of a hit-and-run that occurred Aug. 2 at Holiday Inn, 11:38 a.m. Aug. 28.
Out of state camper blocking stop sign at 13th and Beck, 12:27 p.m. Aug. 28.
Someone hit deer on West Yellowstone, 7:33 p.m. Aug. 28.
Man said someone hit his parked vehicle at Builder’s First Source on Sheridan and left a not with a phone number, 2:14 p.m. Aug. 29.
Woman said someone hit her jeep while parked at Absaroka Bay RV Park, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
Man said he was passed by white Jeep Grand Cherokee on Stampede while driving the speed limit, 7:57 p.m.
Other
Large buck with wire or net and lawn chair on antlers on 23rd Street and Stampede Avenue, 6:17 a.m. Aug. 25.
Caller on 29th Street wants to talk to officer about rooster regulations, 9:14 a.m. Aug. 25.
Man sitting in middle of 8th Street turn lane and another attempting to walk through Dairy Queen drive thru. They were driving together in a Winnebago, 11:32 a.m. Aug. 25.
Caller said man made a drug run to Salt Lake City to get meth and should be back tonight or tomorrow, 5:39 p.m. Aug. 25.
Caller wants to talk to officer about property damage and possible shoplifting at Walmart on Yellowstone Avenue, 7:46 p.m. Aug. 25.
Intoxicated male passed out outside Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 11:07 p.m. Aug. 25.
Caller said someone wrote a bad check for three firearms at Cody Cartridge and Carry on Yellowstone Avenue, 8:45 a.m. Aug. 26.
Overgrown weeds and vine starting to cover electric meter box and dead tree on southeast corner on Alpine Avenue, 10:44 a.m. Aug. 26.
Woman on Hardpan Avenue is getting text messages about catering company and wants to know if it’s fraud, 11:31 a.m. Aug. 26.
Five-gallon bucket of oil sitting on top of city sewer drain at Best of the West Productions on West Yellowstone Avenue, 1:17 p.m. Aug. 26.
Billings Clinic on Aspen Drive has husband who just got out of hospital but wife has not come to pick him up, 1:58 p.m. Aug. 26.
Cody cab said passenger cannot pay for service, 2:29 p.m. Aug. 26.
Caller on Stella Court would like to speak to officer about drug activity, 1:48 p.m. Aug. 27.
Caller believes person in GMC with camper on back is camping near Dacken Park picnic area on 22nd Street, 2:44 p.m. Aug. 27.
Woman on Pioneer Avenue said she is being harassed again by ex-girlfriend of her new boyfriend via Facebook, 3:42 p.m. Aug. 27.
Man sleeping in vehicle at Hugh Smith Park on 19th Street, 3:14 a.m. Aug. 28.
Delayed report of theft at Walmart, 8:33 a.m. Aug. 28.
Newton Avenue resident said someone stole Trump flag, broke pole and light in front of yard, 11:55 a.m. Aug. 28.
Garbage around unkempt Steadman Street property, 11:56 a.m. Aug. 28.
Woman said daughter is at Public Street home alone and somebody opened and closed the door, 12:46 p.m. Aug. 28.
Woman said person who was harassing her showed up to Bubba’s Barbeque where she works last night but she wasn’t there, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 28.
Cody Middle School tennis coach said there was a verbal altercation between a player and other people at the tennis courts, 4:39 p.m. Aug. 28.
Four intoxicated men won’t leave Moose Creek Lodge on Sheridan Avenue, 2:40 a.m. Aug. 29.
Caller at Walmart has an employee who would like to talk to an officer about her living situation with her boyfriend, 10:19 a.m. Aug. 29.
Smell of marijuana coming from next door unit at Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 29.
Caller said a bunch of children are playing cops and robbers where the parents try to find the children. Concern is they’re hiding on private property on Central Avenue near 23rd Street, 10:23 p.m. Aug. 29.
Two males in White jeep on Draw Street acting suspicious, 2:53 a.m. Aug. 30.
Woman wants to talk about threats her son is receiving on Instagram, 9:01 p.m. Aug. 30.
Caller in Cody wants someone to check on person who has been making suicidal statements and previously attempted suicide, 12:37 p.m. Aug. 31.
Caller on Robert Street would like to speak to officer about weeds in neighbor’s yard, 1:34 p.m. Aug. 31.
Woman said youths are harassing her son online, 1:58 p.m. Aug. 31.
Caller said man behind Albertsons checking to see what doors are unlocked and looking suspicious, 4:16 p.m. Aug. 31.
Woman on Sheridan Avenue said friend is in a domestic with her boyfriend, 4:24 p.m. Aug. 31.
