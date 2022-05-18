Friday, May 20th
Cody
Spring Home & Garden Show, noon-7 p.m., Riley Arena.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre Annual Spring Production, 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Both nights feature tap, hip hop, jazz, ballet, musical theatre and contemporary dance styles. All seating is reserved and tickets may be purchased at rockymountaindancetheatre.tix.com.
Saturday, May 21st
Cody
Spring Home & Garden Show, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Riley Arena.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Dutch Oven Workshop, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. You’ll learn to season your cast iron and then prepare and cook a menu of apricot-peach pork chops, grilled asparagus, and blackberry cobbler. The workshop ends with you enjoying your feast. Go to tickets.centerofthewest.org/ to register.
Cody Heritage Museum Statue Dedication, 1 p.m., Cody Heritage Museum.
Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre Annual Spring Production, 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Both nights feature tap, hip hop, jazz, ballet, musical theatre and contemporary dance styles. All seating is reserved and tickets may be purchased at rockymountaindancetheatre.tix.com.
Sunday, May 22nd
Cody
70th Annual National Parks Day Cocktail Reception, 5:30-7 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Cost is $15 per person, reservations required (casual dress). Call (307) 587-2777 to reserve.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, May 23rd
Cody
70th annual National Parks Day luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Holiday Inn. We will begin with a Meet & Greet at 11:30 a.m. followed by Lunch at Noon. Guest Speakers: Cam Sholly, Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park. Chip Jenkins, Superintendent of Grand Teton National Park. Call (307) 587-2777 to reserve your seat, $18 per person, online in advance, or day of with cash or check only.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, May 24th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
