Cody Country Art League’s annual Community Art Show opens Friday.
The free, month-long event showcases professional, amateur and youth masterpieces by local artists. In its 55th year, the show will take place as usual, with one exception.
The awards ceremony on Friday will follow a somewhat different format in this “time of COVID,” said René Huge, gallery director.
“In the past, CCAL has hosted a wonderfully fun awards ceremony and reception in the courtyard area behind the facility,” Huge said. “But this year, things will be a little different.”
Professional fine artist and cartoonist E. Denney Ne-Ville has volunteered to judge entries. Award-winning artists will be invited to a small awards ceremony on Friday at noon.
Afterward, people may watch video of the award ceremony on Facebook.
The show is the only time nonmember and member artists are invited to show in the Cody Country Art League’s gallery inside the historical log building shared with the chamber and visitor center at 836 Sheridan.
“As always, we invite and encourage everyone to come to the art league and see this wonderful showcase,” Huge said.
The 185-plus pieces of artwork produced within the past two years and never before shown at CCAL will remain on display in the main gallery through Aug. 7. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to really see the wide breadth of talent amidst us,” Huge said.
For more information go to codycountryartleague.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.