CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Justin Hailey; Hailey pleaded guilty to possessing a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to 18-36 months in prison with credit for 158 days served. Per his plea deal, a charge for possessing controlled substance meth was dismissed with prejudice. He also must pay $310 in court fees. In December 2018, Hailey was allegedly found with marijuana and drug paraphernalia while at his girlfriend’s house. He has 4 prior convictions for possession of controlled substances.
State v. Theresa Hicks and Kathleen Hicks; The defendants are scheduled for a March 11 pre-trial conference and April 14 jury trial. Both are facing a felony for theft of property valued more than $1,000, felony charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. The defendants are accused of stealing $2,595.72 in merchandise from Walmart in late August over 7 different incidents.
State v. Jerry Guerrero; Guerrero is accused of failing to report his change of employer and change of home address as a sex offender, charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and $2,000 in fines. Guerrero is accused of failing to report he got fired from his lawn care job and got a new job which he was also subsequently fired from. He is also accused of failing to report his change of home address for more than 30 days. In 2005 Guerrero was convicted of sodomy with force or violence in California.
State v. Robert Underwood; Underwood is facing a felony charge for accessory to illegal harvesting of game, a charge carrying up to 2 years in prison and $5,000-$10,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for failing to attach coupons to a harvested carcass and accessory before or after the fact, charges carrying up to 1 year in prison and $2,000 in fines. The charges are related to an October 2012 incident involving a bighorn sheep hunt in Park County. He is scheduled for a March 11 pre-trial conference and April 14 jury trial.
State v. Joseph Jones; Jones pleaded guilty to failing to report a change of address as a sex offender and was sentenced to 18-24 months in prison with credit for 56 days served. Charges for breach of peace were dismissed with prejudice per his plea agreement. He also must pay $260 in court fees. In 2017, Jones was accused of failing to register his address but that charge was amended to interference with a peace officer. Jones was convicted for having sex with a minor in 2001 in California.
State v. Adam Lynn; The state submitted a second petition to revoke Lynn’s probation, accusing him of failing to maintain contact with his probation officer, failing to submit to random drug testing, refusing to let probation agents enter his home, becoming terminated from Drug Court, continuing to possess alcohol and controlled substances, failing to make court payments. Lynn’s bond was set at $10,000 cash-only. He was sentenced for possession of marijuana third or subsequent offense in February 2019 and was given 4 years supervised probation with a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. In February 2020 his probation was revoked and reinstated. He has been in custody since Jan. 6.
