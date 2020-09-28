Eagle Recovery recently received a statewide honor from Wyoming Realtors.
The Cody service provider, which recently moved to Blackburn, was named Business of the Year for the state, weeks after being named Cody’s top business by Park County Realtors.
“Great news that a business in Cody can be the Business of the Year statewide,” said local group head Krissy Kessinger with Richard Realty.
Park County also chose Ty Pedersen with 307 Realty as Realtor of the Year for the county.
Eagle Recovery and owners Mike and Carisa Wood were honored for their business success and work in the community.
They started the business in 2005 with just the two of them and one truck. That has turned into a full-service business that employs eight Cody residents and has eight trucks, which can handle a variety of towing jobs around the region.
Beyond that they were recognized for their donations to various community groups, for donating a car to a local in need last winter, and for volunteering to tow the Santa House to City Park each year.
In November they donate a portion of their proceeds for the month to the VFW. Last year that money helped vets during the holidays.
“Mike and I have an amazing team here at Eagle Recovery and we are definitely thankful,” Carisa said on their business Facebook page. “This was a day to be proud of.”
Pedersen was honored for his work and community involvement with the Lions.
“He’s always willing to help and give to all new agents,” said 307’s John Parsons.
