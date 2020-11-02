The more times the students ran through the show, the more difficult things became for the members of the Cody Bronc Band.
Unlike past years when state is held in Casper, this year’s marching performances were filmed at each band’s school and sent in for judging.
Conditions were less than ideal on the two nights Cody had to film. The first night the band dealt with gusty winds, while the second brought freezing temperatures.
“Tuesday wasn’t as cold but a whole lot windier,” junior trumpet player Landon Rau said. “Thursday, it was so cold that around the third or fourth time we played my fingers were just hurting gripping the metal. It was painful in the cold.”
Sophomore saxophone player Micah Idema agreed.
“It was really cold the whole performance and you get to the point when your fingers are too cold to play,” he said.
The band pushed through, and decided the last take of the day was the one it would send to the judges.
“I felt good about our last shot,” senior drum major Liberty Laing said. “No show is perfect, but that one was closest to it.”
The judges agreed as Cody earned a superior, the highest rating possible and a higher rating than last year. Only 10 of the 21 bands participating earned the top honor.
“We were all proud of what we’d done,” Laing said. “We put in a ton of work and getting a superior makes it feel like it paid off. It’s a great way to end my senior year of marching band.”
The musicians helped select this year’s show – “The Phantom of the Opera” – last February. Work began in August when they took part in a week-long band camp. The group spent the week learning the steps for this year’s performance.
“We hadn’t seen anyone since March, so it was the first time getting to see everyone,” Idema said.
For freshman trumpet player Kinsley Merritt, the week was a learning experience.
“It was fun to go from knowing nothing to knowing everything in a short week,” she said. “At first it was kind of hard having to stay on the beat and start with the left foot. I’m a dancer and usually start with the right foot, but it was just a little change.”
The band practiced once a week in the evenings on the football field once school began, and worked on perfecting the songs during class time. Rau said the music was easier to perform than last year but the marching was more complicated.
The group played the Phantom opener, “Masquerade, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” and closed with “The Music of the Night.”
“I’ve never seen it before but it was fun to play it,” Merritt said.
Band director Wade French said he had a lot of help in preparing the group including from assistant Michael Thomas, percussion coach Matthew Poto and color guard coaches Carisa French and Mo Bell, along with Laing and Garrett Nelson as drum majors.
In addition to the work learning the show, the group had the additional stress of the pandemic.
“These kids were tossed so many road blocks this year from our school district as well as COVID-19,” French said. “Now, they are playing and performing with masks and constantly thinking about spacing and social distancing. These kids are rock stars and not only worked through the many trials but still were able to get a superior rating.”
With a warm fall, band practices on the football field were enjoyable for the group until the week of recording.
The first night the band ran through its show three times, but after watching it realized the camera angle wasn’t wide enough to see the entire show.
On Thursday night it took four tries, with the band warming up in the Cody Trolley between takes.
“Despite the cold temps and long night recording, they were fantastic and I’m very proud of them,” French said. “The kids worked very hard this year and their performance was one of the best performances from a Cody Band at state marching band.”
Most of the band enjoyed having multiple opportunities to get the perfect take.
“It took a lot off a lot of stress,” Rau said. Of course we’d much rather be at state for the experience and emotion but there it’s one run and you’re done after that.”
Laing said she missed the experience at state of every band having one shot, but still enjoyed being a part of it.
On Oct. 17, the band met at the Cody Theatre and watched every state matching performance, an event that took about five hours. When it was over French took the stage and told the musicians what they’d been hoping to hear – they’d earned a superior.
“I felt we definitely deserved that after watching our show and watching the other bands,” Rau said. “Marching is my favorite part of the year. That feeling of accomplishment and knowing we performed as well as we did makes all the work worth it.”
Idema is just thankful the group had the opportunity to do it at all this year.
“My favorite part is looking back and seeing what we accomplished,” Idema said. “From the beginning when it’s new to being able to put together a show as good as we did. Those are great memories. We were blessed to be able to do it because lot of bands didn’t get to.”
