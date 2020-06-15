A bear biologist and a bar employee, along with their artisan-mentors, took center stage at the June 1 luncheon hosted by By Western Hands. The occasion honored the four men for reaching the halfway point in the two-year internship program initiated by BWH to perpetuate the legacy of western design.
Asked to discuss their successes and challenges, intern Dusty Lasseter demonstrated his success by referring to a piece that he’d finished, saying, “The table is standing.” He thanked his mentor, Scott Armstrong of Arrowleaf Studio in Powell, for showing him “how to approach problems in different ways.” Lasseter also expressed gratitude for “the opportunity to learn how to create. I really like that it’s tangible.”
As Game and Fish’s Bear Wise Community Coordinator, Lasseter described his basic challenge as “time,” because “bears don’t run on a schedule.”
Claiming he’s not a teacher, Armstrong commented about his relationship with Lasseter.
“We’ve done well together,” he said. “We decided together to teach to a project, and we’ve been very successful.”
To Armstrong, the challenge is the decision. While every other house in Cody has a workshop, he noted, “the hard part is deciding what to build. Aesthetics and function come first.
“Craftsmanship is a means to an end.”
The interns are expected to spend 800 to 900 hours in their mentors’ workshops as well as fulfill course requirements with Northwest College.
Admitting, “I wasn’t a great high school student,” intern Garrett Phillips described his success as his plan “to go back to school and decide what to do with my life.”
With his mentor John Gallis of Norseman Design West, Phillips said they’ve addressed “pretty much all life stuff.”
Although his mentor told him he’s still learning, Phillips expressed admiration for the artisans and their work – “The quality they put into it is ridiculous.”
Phillips is unsure if the training will lead to a vocation or avocation, “but either way, I’ll be able to build some really cool stuff.”
Like Lasseter, Phillips cited time as his biggest challenge, balancing a full-time job, NWC classes and hours in his mentor’s workshop.
Gallis said being a mentor is “humbling and troubling” – humbling to be considered a teacher and troubling because it’s a big responsibility that could affect Phillips’ life.
“I’m just glad to have him on board,” Gallis said.
The mentors and interns comprise a “key component behind By Western Hands’ mission,” said Harris Haston, BWH board chair. He thanked the interns, calling them “the guinea pigs for the next generation.”
Haston credited Nancy Bailey, Ph.D., for developing the program. In his words, “Nancy pulled the wagon and cracked the whip.”
In turn, Bailey credited the idea to Bryant Hall, BWH’s first employee in 2016, who asked her to develop an educational component for the nonprofit.
“Four years later, the first year is done,” she said.
For guidelines, Bailey referred to the Industrial Technology Education Standards of the International Society for Technology in Education.
“I was so happy when I found that” during an online search, she said. The global statements “are the linchpin that binds the program together.”
More guidance came from the state’s procedures for internship programs.
“We refined it to make it match By Western Hands,” she explained.
Those two sources formed the basis of a 15-page document given to the mentors and interns, which they must sign.
Another resource is a safety manual complied by Anthony Fink, Cody High School industrial tech/woods teacher, which is available online. Bailey said it’s the interns’ responsibility to review the manual.
After creating the framework for the program, Bailey then moved into the role of observer as the NWC BWH Internship Program supervisor. Monthly, for up to an hour, she visits the mentors’ workshops when the interns are there.
“I’m there to interpret the skills that are associated with the standards,” not to judge them, she said. After compiling her narratives, she sends her reports to the mentors and interns for them to read and sign.
While her volunteer effort includes overseeing the program, Bailey is overseen by the internship training committee of four: board members Betsy Goodyear and Haston along with artisans Anne Beard and Kevin Showell.
“They’re informed about everything I do and help with any issues,” Bailey explained.
For the degree component, Bailey approached NWC to serve as the academic partner, and the two entities subsequently signed a collaborative agreement. NWC offers a flexible curriculum to meet the interns’ needs.
“We let the student pick and choose according to his interests,” whether business or art, said Dean Bruce, NWC dean of extended campus and workforce.
The interns who complete the coursework earn an associate degree of science and applied studies.
“The program is all very inventive,” said Bailey, whose academic background includes teaching, coaching student teachers, conducting research and developing interpersonal proficiency. “I was able to pull all my skills together.”
At the end of the interns’ first year, Bailey observed, “this hands-and-mind, industry-driven achievement reflects the mission of By Western Hands – to educate, promote and preserve the legacy of western functional art design.”
By Western Hands honors Bailey
A resolution passed by the By Western Hands board honored Nancy Bailey for her contributions in designing and implementing the internship program. Board chair Harris Haston presented the honor June 1, noting her “exceptional work” in helping to bring the idea to reality. He described the mentor/intern program as essential to perpetuating the tradition of western design. In a separate action, Harris announced, the board resolved to honor both Bailey and her husband, Dennie Hammer, with an annual achievement award in their names. Hammer served as BWH’s executive director when its building opened in 2019. The award plaque will feature a “bronze hammer,” Haston said with a smile. For more information, visit bywesternhands.org.
