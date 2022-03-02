Friday, March 4th
Cody
World Day of Prayer, noon, First Presbyterian Church.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, March 5th
Cody
Daughters of the American Revolution monthly meeting, 10 a.m., 8th Street at the Ivy. Election of officers and delegates to state conference with program to follow. Debra Benton will provide an introduction to the DAR website and how to successfully utilize it to research family ancestors. For further information, call Karin, (412) 715-2927.
Park County Democrats meeting, 10 a.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 825 Simpson Ave. For more information or to attend via Zoom, call Jan Kliewer at (307) 272-8092.
Sunday, March 6th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, March 7th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, March 8th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
