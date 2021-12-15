Why just listen, when you can sing along?
That’s what Cody entertainer Dan Miller always thought when it came to holiday concerts.
“Nothing says ‘Christmas’ more to me than a large group of people all singing Christmas carols together - I love that,” Miller said, which prompted him to want to put on his own Christmas event - but this time, invite the audience to sing favorite carols with the entertainers on the stage.
“A Cody Community Christmas” is the result - a free concert and carol singalong this Saturday at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium. The concert starts at 7 p.m., and will feature musicians from around the Bighorn Basin presenting special music selections, interspersed with traditional Christmas carols that the audience will be encouraged to participate in singing.
“We have tried to put together a balance of traditional Christmas carols and unique songs of the season,” said Miller.
In addition to Miller and his bandmates, his daughter Hannah Miller and Wendy Corr, Dan has invited musicians from around the Bighorn Basin - and as far away as Cheyenne - to join in the festivities.
Featured performers at the event include the May family from Cowley - Reece May will sing with Miller, his daughter Hannah, and Wendy Corr in the upbeat “Children, Go;” and Deb May will sing with her daughters Miranda Snyder and Maci Lucht as they perform the popular tune “Let It Snow.”
Longtime community music leaders Larry and Alice Munari will be performing “Immanuel,” accompanied by pianist Shaun Balch; Balch will also be accompanying Cody Community Theatre regulars Donna Lynn Murray and Kennedy Corr for the song “When Angels Land.”
“I’ve invited two talented young ladies who have appeared on stage with Wendy and I all across the United States, and we are excited to have both Stephanie Streeter and Shelbi McNeil join us for this holiday concert,” Miller said. Streeter and McNeil will be highlighted in a song they performed while touring, “Wayfaring Stranger,” and McNeil will add her fiddle to the traditional carol, “O Holy Night.” Streeter, McNeil and Hannah Miller will also share the spotlight in a fiddle trio during the Christmas favorite, “Silent Night.”
Miller pointed out that the concert is meant to be a celebration of community. Donations will be taken during the evening to benefit Holiday Helpers, a local charity that provides Christmas gifts to families in need.
“We have formed a perfect partnership with Pinnacle Bank and Holiday Helpers,” he added. “It would not be possible without the generous support of Pinnacle Bank, and I can’t think of a better organization to benefit during this season than Holiday Helpers.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the concert set to begin at 7.
For more information, contact Wendy Corr at (307) 899-2799.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.