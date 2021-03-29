The deadline to apply for Northwest College’s new Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.S.) Program in Professional Studies is Thursday. Students who are accepted into the program will begin their studies in fall 2021.
Suited for those looking to build upon current skills or academic progress, this degree provides students with the knowledge, skills and abilities to become successful managers and leaders in their area of specialization.
The curriculum is focused on enhancing student skills in communication, management, marketing and organizational leadership, while providing the ability for students to apply those skills in practical ways that allow for career mobility.
Designed for the working adult, the program allows students to attend classes in-person, over live video, online or a combination of those options depending on their individual needs each week.
Students who pursue the B.A.S. will take 14 upper-level classes that make up the program core, which are offered in a short-term format that allows those courses to be completed in eight weeks instead of the traditional 16 weeks.
Additionally, courses will be delivered in an adaptive hybrid model, meaning the 14 upper-level courses that make up the program core are offered simultaneously in both a traditional face-to-face format and an online format. Students enrolled in the Professional Studies program can move seamlessly between these two formats during courses based on their individual situations.
Students will take classes such as Business and Professional Communication, Technical Writing in the Professions, Human Resource Management, Introduction to Marketing and several other like courses.
Those interested in pursuing the B.A.S. degree are encouraged to visit nwc.edu/BAS to learn more.
For more information about applying, contact NWC Enrollment Services Director West Hernandez at (307) 754-6103 or West.Hernandez@nwc.edu.
