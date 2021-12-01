Friday, December 3rd
Cody
Wyoming Relay presentation, noon, Senior Center.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
Saturday, December 4th
Cody
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody VFW.
Community Nativity Celebration, 3-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1719 Wyoming Avenue.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
Sunday, December 5th
Cody
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Community Nativity Celebration, 3-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1719 Wyoming Avenue.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, December 6th
Cody
Talk by WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers, noon, Cody Club Room.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Community Nativity Celebration, 3-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1719 Wyoming Avenue.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, December 7th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
