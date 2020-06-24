Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Drew Togher, 22, Trespassing, June 14.
Disturbance
Trespassing by black 4-door Nissan sedan that refuses to leave, Nielson Road, Cody, June 14.
Fireworks complaint reported, neighbor shooting fireworks at 10:42 p.m., Road 7, Powell, June 14.
Neighbors reported arguing, Moriah Road, Cody, June 15.
Person reported for trespassing, Alder Road, Cody, June 17.
Person reported trespassing, WYO 120 N, Cody, June 17.
Report that caretaker chased off two men wearing masks, Shining Mountain Road, Clark, June 17.
Man would not leave property, deputies unable to assist, Marquette Drive, Cody, June 18.
Report of person being harassed by someone not welcome, County Road 2ABN, Cody, June 18.
Person reports receiving threatening texts from former employee, Stagecoach Trail, Cody, June 19.
Report of harassment, Davis Draw Road, Cody, June 19.
Citation issued for 7-8 underage beach drinkers, Road 2N, Deaver, June 19.
Report of prowler, someone trespassing, Davis Draw Road, Cody, June 20.
Report of a fight, yelling, sound of broken glass, man Street, Ralston, June 20.
Traffic
Possible drunk driver reported in Dodge 3/4-ton vehicle swerving all over the road, unable to locate, US 14A, Cody, June 14.
Officers assisted with a possible vehicle fire at mile post 10, US 14A, Cody, June 17.
Crash involving deer and car, no injuries or blockages, County Road 6WX, Cody, June 18.
Driver stopped for failing to stop at a stop sign, cited for no registration, no insurance, warned for no motorcycle endorsement, no registration, failure to stop, Wilson Avenue, Meeteetse, June 19.
Road rage incident involving five vehicles on County Road 6SU/County Road 6WX; Reporting person said they pulled over to possibly fight, Cody, June 20.
Other
White & brown cow in the road, could not be located, Road 14/Lane 9, Powell, June 14.
Dark brown pony with harness, rope and halter in road, could not be located, Clark Ave, Ralston, June 14.
Stop sign at intersection of Lane 20/Road 20 in Cody reported missing, June 15.
Assistance given with cows on the road, US 14A/Corbett Road, Cody, June 14.
Officer found cow on the road, Road 12/Lane 9, Powell, June 16.
Children reported riding their bikes on the highway, Road 19/US 14A, Powell, June 17.
Report of three packages received despite no order being placed, Jason Road, Powell, June 17.
Request to speak with deputy about neighbor spraying, unclear what was being sprayed, Lane 7 1/2, Powell, June 18.
2 brown mules in a yard, WYO 295, Powell, June 19.
Stray skinny gray horse, Vali Road, Powell, June 19.
Returned 8 horses, including one in the road, to owner, Lane 8, Powell, June 19.
Numerous black cows and calves reported on Lane 14, Powell, June 19.
Lost Australian Shepherd reported, one eye partially blue, Meadow Road, Powell, June 19.
Items reported stolen from truck, Alder Road, Cody, June 20.
Vehicle reportedly blocking gate, Hastings Horseshoe, Powell, June 20
Lost yearling steer with hole in left ear reported lost, Lane 9, Powell, June 20.
Stray Boston Terrier with pink and purple collar reported, returned to owner, Road 11/Lane 7, Powell, June 20.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jon Jacobs, unlawful contact, 53, June 16
Aaron Driesel, 22, warrant, June 17
Michael Hothan, 34, public intoxication, June 18
Antonio Wilson, 47, driving with a suspended license, failure to perform duty upon colliding with unattended property, no liability insurance, June 19
Nathan Wilson, 31, interference with peace officer and probation violation, June 20
Matthew Thompson, 35, warrant, June 20
Ricardo Rosas, 21, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, no driver’s license, reckless driving, June 21
Fred McConahay, 58, driving under the influence of alcohol and no turn signal, June 22
Disturbance
Dogs barking nonstop at the Big Horn Apartments on 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:15 p.m. June 19.
A dog was barking for more than an hour on Sage Avenue, waking up a family. Officers provided assistance at 8:20 a.m. June 19.
Dogs in a red house near the intersection of Jeremy Court and Cougar Avenue bark all the time. Officers provided assistance at 7 p.m. June 20.
Noisy animal on Glenn Avenue in the house in the alley behind the caller’s residence, 9:55 p.m. June 21.
Glen Avenue woman said her neighbor’s dog is barking. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 p.m. June 22.
Large group of children are screaming and making noise at Cassie’s Supper Club on Yellowstone Avenue and the caller’s tenants are complaining. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 p.m. June 22.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of Canyon Avenue and Eighth Street at 10:55 a.m. June 16.
Funeral escort requested from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monument Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 11 a.m. June 16. Officers provided assistance.
Cody Nite Rodeo wants to see if an officer can provide an escort through town from the old airport on Duggleby Drive at 3 p.m. June 16. Officers provided assistance.
Abandoned vehicle reported at Black Hills Energy on Mountain View Drive, 11:55 a.m. June 18.
Woman said someone struck her red Dodge Caravan in the handicap spot in row 8 of the Walmart parking lot, 1:15 p.m. June 18.
Bleistein Avenue woman said people with out-of-state license plates are parking in front of her house and her disabled veteran husband needs spots close to the house. Officers provided assistance at 7:50 p.m. June 18.
White Chevy truck with a tractor on a trailer is broken down at the intersection of Blackburn Avenue and Cougar Avenue and seems to be impeding the flow of traffic. A tan vehicle appears to be trying to tow it. Officers provided assistance at 5:15 p.m. June 19.
Female with red hair hanging out of the passenger window in a vehicle near McDonald’s on 17th Street. Officers were unable to assist at 11:05 a.m. June 20.
Red truck parked on the sidewalk in front of Cody Firearms Experience on West Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. June 21.
People on the road on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 a.m. June 22.
Funeral escort requested from Ballard Funeral Home on 19th Street at 11:35 a.m. June 22 to the new cemetery. Officers provided assistance at 9 a.m. June 22.
Caller would like to speak to an officer regarding a parking issue at a Rumsey Avenue residence, 3:40 p.m. June 22.
Two campers parked horizontally at the Elks Lodge on Beck Avenue, taking up parking. Officers were unable to assist at 5:30 p.m. June 22.
Dodge Ram with a flatbed and a black passenger fender was racing down Sheridan Avenue passed the caller and blowing black smoke after him, 6 p.m. June 22.
REDDI report filed on a man stumbling and now getting into his grey GMC Yukon. It is a heavier set man with a black hat and turquoise shirt, who was starting a ruckus at the Irma Hotel near the intersection of 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue, and is now having problems getting his vehicle moving, 8:15 p.m. June 22.
Two men in a silver four-door SUV put exploding balloons on the Cougar Avenue caller’s doorstep. The vehicle left and headed east on Cougar Avenue about five minutes ago. Officers were unable to locate at 8:30 p.m. June 22.
Other
Intoxicated man in a red shirt outside Sunlight Sports on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1 a.m. June 16.
Dead animal near the intersection of Eighth Street and Allen Avenue. It was gone upon police arrival at 7:45 a.m. June 16.
Man said his bike was vandalized while he was at Valley View Park on Wallace Street, 5:20 p.m. June 17.
Assault between two children occurred at the Boys and Girls Club on 16th Street earlier in the day. Reported at 6:10 p.m. June 17.
Caller lost $60 on June 15 near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. Reported at 7:10 p.m. June 17.
Keys found at Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors on 17th Street, 10 a.m. June 18.
Someone donated a weapon to the Bargain Box Furniture Store on Beck Avenue and the female manager would like an officer to confiscate it. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 a.m. June 18.
Resident on 29th Street said he found needles in the residence when a female moved out. Officers provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. June 18.
Man said he may have lost his gun or had it stolen from his hotel room at Legacy Inn and Suites on Mountain View Drive, 4:40 p.m. June 18.
Hitch was found in the driveway of Tanager Beverages LLC on County Road 2AB at 7:55 p.m. June 18.
Police conducted a drug related investigation near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street at 7:50 a.m. June 19.
A neighbor’s poodles on 34th Street came onto the caller’s property and scared their dog, trying to get into the house, which they said is a common theme. A warning was issued at 12:20 p.m. June 19.
Caller’s daughter on 32nd Street packed her things and left. The caller would like to speak to an officer about it. Officers were unable to locate at 12:35 p.m. June 19.
Woman stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center and said she received a threatening text message via Facebook. Officers provided assistance at 4 p.m. June 19.
Someone left a handgun in the dressing room of the Boot Barn on Stampede Avenue, 4:15 p.m. June 19.
Caller would like to speak to an officer about a matter that occurred on 31st Street. The resident is concerned as some of the daughter’s belongings were found there and they have concerns about the boy she is with. Officers provided assistance at 4:55 p.m. June 19.
Black lab dog has taken off from its female owner near the intersection of 11th Street and Bleistein Avenue, 6:45 p.m. June 19.
Woman said her towels were stolen from the mutual laundry facility at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:35 p.m. June 19.
An attended death occurred at the Hospice House on Buena Vista Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:45 p.m. June 19.
Man said someone vandalized his room at the Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone Avenue, splashing something all over. Officers were unable to assist at 8:15 p.m. June 19.
A 70 pound white male shepherd mix dog with a collar that says “storm peak” and a tri-colored 40 pound Australian shepherd and border collie mixed dog were lost from Huff N Puff Avenue, 9:35 a.m. June 20.
Baby deer died in the backyard of a Sage Avenue residence and the homeowner is unsure what to do with it, 12:10 p.m. June 20.
Extra patrols were requested on Blue Water Court for the next seven days. Officers provided assistance at 4:35 p.m. June 20.
Caller at Cassie’s Supper Club on Yellowstone Avenue has questions about liquor laws. Officers provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. June 20.
Man sleeping on the side of the Maverik south gas station on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:50 a.m. June 21.
Cat stuck in a chimney on D Avenue. Officers were unable to assist at 12:35 p.m. June 21.
Someone dropped off a mattress near the intersection of 29th Street and Ina Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:50 p.m. June 21.
Caller lost a Wyoming driver’s license at Walmart, 9:40 a.m. June 22.
Dead deer in woman’s Sage Avenue yard. Officers provided assistance at 12:05 p.m. June 22.
Panhandler in his late 20’s at the Walmart main entrance. Officers provided assistance at 2:25 p.m. June 22.
Pioneer Avenue woman said her sister is using her old Kindle to buy items off Amazon. Officers were unable to assist at 6:25 p.m. June 22.
Simpson Avenue mother would like to speak to an officer about her child that she thinks has run away and is at Cody Nite Rodeo with people he is not supposed to be with, 9:05 p.m. June 22.
Man who seems to be intoxicated is walking with a husky dog without a leash and the dog almost attacked the caller at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road. They were last seen at the storage units. Officers were unable to locate at 10:25 p.m. June 22.
