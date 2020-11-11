Friday, November 13th

Cody

Food distribution, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.

Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.

Saturday, November 14th

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.

Cody Newcomers Club, monthly meeting at Irma Hotel, 11 a.m., Governor’s Room. Guest are welcome. Speaker is Leigh Grisley, Cody Bed and Biscuit.

Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.

Sunday, November 15th

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, November 16th

Cody

Cody Community Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody VFW.

Cody Events Committee presentation, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, November 17th

Cody

Mass for Cody Police officers and Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies, 8:30 a.m., St. Anthony’s.

Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.

Cody Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Cody VFW.

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.