Friday, November 13th
Cody
Food distribution, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Saturday, November 14th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Cody Newcomers Club, monthly meeting at Irma Hotel, 11 a.m., Governor’s Room. Guest are welcome. Speaker is Leigh Grisley, Cody Bed and Biscuit.
Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Sunday, November 15th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, November 16th
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody VFW.
Cody Events Committee presentation, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, November 17th
Cody
Mass for Cody Police officers and Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies, 8:30 a.m., St. Anthony’s.
Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.
Cody Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Cody VFW.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
