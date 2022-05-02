The Park County Libraries are busy in May.
We will be out in the community at the Heart Mountain Children’s Festival, Home & Garden Show in Cody and at the John Wesley Powell Days.
The Cody Library has a May calendar overflowing with fun activities for all ages.
Be on the lookout for an art reception, local author talk, chess tournament, cats in the library and the beginning of Summer Reading.
Are you looking for a writing group? Stop by the Cody Library on May 16 at 4 p.m. for the Cody Library Writing Group and enjoy the company and support of fellow writers.
Come to the Cody Library on May 10 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and enjoy a Free Yoga Class taught by yoga instructor Nikki Levine Bustos.
On May 11 at 2 p.m. join the Cody Library for a fun seed library program, where we will be making Seed Bombs. Stop by the library and learn to make your own Seed Bombs to take home and plant.
Once again, the Cody Library will be hosting the Annual Park County Chess Open. Join us on May 14 for a fun filled day of chess. All ages and skill setswelcome, sign ups begin at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament lasts until 5 p.m.
Come to the Cody Library on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. to listen to local author, Linda Rae Sande, share her adventures about “The Treasures of Sicily.”
On May 19, come to the Grizzly Hall from 11a.m.-1 p.m. for our Creative Aging Workshop Art Reception. Come see the culmination of the wonderful art created by participants of our Creative Aging Watercolor Class.
Join the Cody Library as we partner with our local animal shelter for a fun Cat Adoption Drive in Grizzly Hall.
Stop by on May 19 at 2 p.m. to visit the adorable cats in the library.
Cats and books, what a wonderful combination!
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on May 18 at 5 p.m. to discuss “The Secret Book & Scone Society” and the Wednesday Book Discussion on May 25 at 10 a.m., will be discussing “Exit West.”
Copies of the books are available at the Circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On May 27 at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft time as we have fun with Toadstool Flowerpot Painting. All supplies provided, stop by for some crafting fun.
There is always lots of activities for the kids. Join us for Homeschool hour for kids every Wednesday from 2-3 pm.
Cody Library offers Toddler time every Monday at 10 a.m., Storytime on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Read to a Dog on Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Bring the kiddos on May 31 and sign up for Summer Reading, this year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities.
The Cody Library has a lot of fun activities for Teens.
Please join us for Homeschool Hour every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Sign up for After Hours Nerf Wars on May 21 from 5-8:30 p.m., space is limited. Join us in the Teen Space for Chess Practice all day on May 6 and 13. Make sure and come to the Teen Space on May 31 and get signed up for Summer Reading, this will be a fun filled summer of activities and reading.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open, find some great treasures and help support the library.
Just a reminder all Park County Libraries will be closed May 28 and May 30 in remembrance for Memorial Day.
Make sure to swing by the library on May 31 to get signed up for Summer Reading. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities and it is for all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.