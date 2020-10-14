Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Joseph Fiedor, speeding, $100; Stephen Anthony Koteles, speeding, $106; Shad McNeil, careless driving, crash, $200; Andrew Crawford, failure to yield, stop at stop sign, $100; failure to signal, $50; Ashton Johnson, no valid drivers license, $150; Elijah Nunn, careless driving, $150, $10; Devon Brown, no liability insurance, bench warrant; Cortney McEntyre, no liability insurance, bench warrant.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Carmon Villafane, animal cruelty, $300, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Leslie Turner, Chowchilla, Calif., improper backing, crash, $200; Angela McAllister, Littleton, Colo., improper backing, crash, $200; Antonio Luke, Lovell, failure to stop at sign, $100; Miles Lange, Wapiti, no valid or expired registration, $110; Sreenath Koppula, Fort Collins, Colo., speeding, bench warrant; Francisco Torres, Los Angeles, speeding, bench warrant.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Shanea Harris, Logan, Utah, animal at large, $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.