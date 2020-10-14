Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Joseph Fiedor, speeding, $100; Stephen Anthony Koteles, speeding, $106; Shad McNeil, careless driving, crash, $200; Andrew Crawford, failure to yield, stop at stop sign, $100; failure to signal, $50; Ashton Johnson, no valid drivers license, $150; Elijah Nunn, careless driving, $150, $10; Devon Brown, no liability insurance, bench warrant; Cortney McEntyre, no liability insurance, bench warrant.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Carmon Villafane, animal cruelty, $300, $10.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Leslie Turner, Chowchilla, Calif., improper backing, crash, $200; Angela McAllister, Littleton, Colo., improper backing, crash, $200; Antonio Luke, Lovell, failure to stop at sign, $100; Miles Lange, Wapiti, no valid or expired registration, $110; Sreenath Koppula, Fort Collins, Colo., speeding, bench warrant; Francisco Torres, Los Angeles, speeding, bench warrant.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Shanea Harris, Logan, Utah, animal at large, $75.

