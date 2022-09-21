Ray Maple has what may be referred to as a split personality.
He has spent the last 20 years traveling 140,000 miles through 26 states performing as historic Wyoming outlaw Tom O’Day. In his performances and upcoming Wyoming PBS special, Maple often goes back and forth between Tom’s perspective and his own.
Talking to Maple over the phone is a similar experience. One minute, he’s regaling you with the tale of how O’Day rustled the horses belonging to future Wyoming Governor B.B. Brooks. The next, he’s sharing his own stories of two decades of performances in schools, senior centers and libraries all over the country.
After nearly two decades, the line between Tom and Ray is getting pretty fuzzy. Some of Maple’s acquaintances greet him with “Hello Ray,” others with “Hi Tom.” For Maple, there isn’t much difference.
“Hardly anybody in Cody calls me Ray anymore,” Maple said. “It’s almost always Tom. Even when I talk with (former U.S.) Senator (Al) Simpson, it’s ‘Hi Tom, how are you doing?’ I can’t go anywhere in this state without meeting somebody who recognizes me – sometimes as Ray, mostly as Tom.”
Of course, it’s not a perfect resemblance. Maple only has one eye while the real O’Day had two. Maple doesn’t carry the same firearm O’Day did. And Maple is pushing 80 now – a good decade older than the real O’Day ever lived to be.
None of that matters because when Ray Maple takes the stage, he is Tom O’Day, bringing a footnote of western history to life for audiences who never knew him.
“I learned a few years ago that I’m the fourth cousin of Frank and Jesse James,” Maple said. “So I guess you could say I come by the outlaw in me naturally.”
The real O’Day was a “character,” Maple said, but in an old west full of characters – including contemporaries like Butch Cassidy, Kid Currie and Nate Champion – his story was largely lost to history until Maple started telling it.
Between 1888 and 1910, O’Day was an active participant in many of the bank and train robberies that occurred in Wyoming, South Dakota, Colorado and Utah. He was a sometime member of the infamous Hole in the Wall gang and participated in a failed bank robbery attempt in Belle Fourche, S.D. He had a love for alcohol and horses, and unlike his contemporaries, he never killed anybody.
“The more I learn about him, the more I think his story would make a great movie,” Maple said. “There’s more than enough plot for one, and I bet it would be a lot better than a lot of stuff on TV these days.”
Maple still holds on to the hope of making that movie one day. In the meantime, his performance has been recorded for posterity, in an episode of Wyoming PBS’ “Wyoming Chronicle” airing throughout the state this weekend. The episode is a recording of a performance Maple gave in front of a live audience at the Cody Senior Center in June.
“It’s a great feeling to have him (O’Day) recognized in this way,” Maple said. “As an outlaw, he never got the PR that Butch and Sundance did. But he’s such an interesting character in his own right, and I’m excited to share that with people.”
“Wyoming Chronicle” is a weekly program featuring “newsmakers, artists and unique Wyoming personalities,” the show’s host – and Wyoming PBS Public Affairs Senior Producer – Steve Peck said. And when it comes to unique personalities, Tom and Ray definitely qualify.
“I introduce the episode by saying viewers will meet two colorful Wyoming characters: Tom O’Day and Ray Maple, and that is very true,” Peck said. “On the show, we try to focus on interesting Wyoming people, places and history and Ray combines all three in his presentations. In some ways, it was perfect for us. It’s a very entertaining presentation, and we’re looking forward to airing the show.”
For Maple, the bookings don’t come as frequently as they used to and old age is slowing him down a bit. But he takes comfort knowing the story of O’Day has lived on for years, in the way all good stories do.
And for someone who is 160 years old now, Tom O’Day has never looked better.
“I did a show at a school in Hay Springs, Neb., a few years ago, and I told the kids I was 158 years old that year,” Maple recalled. “One of the kids shot his hand up. He said, ‘Excuse me sir, can I see your birth certificate?’ Just goes to show that sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.”
The “Wyoming Chronicle” episode “Ray Maple as Tom O’Day” airs Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. on Wyoming PBS. It will be rerun at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, and again at noon on Sept. 25. The episode will also be available for streaming on video.wyomingpbs.org/show/wyoming-chronicle/ following the initial airing.
