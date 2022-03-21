The Park County Library System is excited to launch the new seed libraries at each of its branches this month. A seed library is a place where you can check-out seeds for your garden for free and return seeds by donation at the end of the season. Each launch event will include a presentation by On Sacred Ground-Wyoming Service Corps volunteer, Sidnee Everhart. She will explain how the seed libraries work, how to get started, and she’ll share the resources each library has available to help you grow your gardening knowledge.
The Cody Library event will begin on March 23 with an hour-long presentation at 1 p.m. in Grizzly Hall. An open house will follow until 4 p.m.
The Meeteetse launch will be held in the main library space at the Meeteetse School on March 29 and will run from 10-11 a.m.
The Powell event will be held in the Meeting Room at the Powell Library on March 30 and will run from 1-2 p.m. The community is invited to begin checking out seed packets at each location at the conclusion of Sidnee’s presentations and she will be happy to assist in the check-out process.
Each seed library launch event is free and open to the public. The libraries look forward to sharing this new program with their communities and celebrating the start of a new growing season. Visit their website at parkcountylibrary.org for more information or give them a call at (307) 527-1880.
