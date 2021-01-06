Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Jan. 1, 12:37 a.m., 714 Canyon View, grass fire, extinguished, 2 units and 11 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes.
Jan. 1, 6:04 p.m., 13th and Rumsey, motor vehicle crash, spread absorbent, 2 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Jan. 2, 1:47 p.m., , 2525 Ina Ave. Dumpster Fire, investigated, 2 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 2:05 p.m.
Jan. 2, 3:11 p.m., 519 Date St. Gas leak, investigated, 1 unit and 25 personnel. Time in service: 19 minutes.
Jan. 3, 7:54 a.m., . 4068 6WX. Smoke alarm at Deer Creek Ranch, canceled, 4 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 1 minute.
