The Park County Library Foundation has been hard at work contacting local authors and planning for its first ever Winter Author Festival to benefit the Powell Library Project that includes a needed expansion of the current Powell Library building.
The festival will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Cody Library.
More than 25 authors have signed up for the event. Each author will have a table stationed throughout the library where festivalgoers can meet the authors, purchase their books and have books signed. Additionally, there will be readings by local authors scheduled throughout the day. The keynote speakers, Kathleen O’Neal Gear and W. Michael Gear, will begin their address at 2 p.m.
The Winter Author Festival will also feature three writing workshops from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The first workshop, from 11-11:30 a.m., will be by Kirstin Bales and Sara Frazier on Amazon Vella. From 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Linda Rae Sande will speak about the Business of Being an Author. The final workshop, from 12:30-1:30 p.m., will be by Melissa Cook on memoir writing techniques.
Not only will the festival include author tables, speakers, and workshops, festivalgoers will be able to casually enjoy a book-page black-out poetry craft and a silent auction. Cody Pardners, located in the café area of the Cody Library, will also have cookies and coffee available to purchase from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the silent auction and author tables will go to benefit the Powell Library Project. For questions about the Winter Author Festival or the Powell Library Project, call (307) 527-1880 or email cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
If you go
What: Winter Author Festival
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cody Library
Cost: Free to attend. Proceeds from silent auction and author tables will go to benefit the Powell Library Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.