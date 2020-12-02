Friday, December 4th

Cody

Opening day, all day, Sleeping Giant Ski Area.

Saturday, December 5th

Cody

Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

Free movies, 4 and 7 p.m., Cody Theatre.

Sunday, December 6th

Cody

Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

Free movies, 1, 4 and 7 p.m., Cody Theatre.

Lovelight Celebration for Spirit Mountain Hospice House, 4:30-7 p.m., Facebook Live.

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, December 7th

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, December 8th

Cody

Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

