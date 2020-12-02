Friday, December 4th
Cody
Opening day, all day, Sleeping Giant Ski Area.
Saturday, December 5th
Cody
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Free movies, 4 and 7 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Sunday, December 6th
Cody
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Free movies, 1, 4 and 7 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Lovelight Celebration for Spirit Mountain Hospice House, 4:30-7 p.m., Facebook Live.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, December 7th
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, December 8th
Cody
Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
