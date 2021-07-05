By Western Hands has opened its summer exhibition In the Best of Hands, A Celebration of Craft and Craftsmanship. Free to the public, and by way of celebration, the exhibit offers two perspectives on craft and craftsmanship.
The Lodge at Cook Canyon Ranch, looks at the development of the Lodge, whose creation became both opportunity and challenge not for just the architectural and engineering team, but for interior designers, tradesmen, and artisans to produce work at the highest levels of creativity and craftsmanship.
Sought out by the project’s interior designer and invited to create furnishings for this 42,000 square foot lodge, is the work of four Cody Legacy Artisans of the By Western Hands group. Lester Santos of Santos Furniture, John and Ian Gallis of Norseman Design, Tim Lozier of HowKola Furniture and Jimmy and Lynda Covert of Covert Workshops were commissioned to provide furnishings with a western perspective, adding sometimes a hint of Molesworth style to seating, tables, bedsteads, and accent pieces furnishing the lodge.
The second offering, The Covert Workshops: Two Pilgrims on the Road is an exhibition developed by Jimmy and Lynda Covert. It begins with the introduction of Jimmy’s apprenticeship with Ken Siggins of Triangle Z Ranch Furniture, followed by the honing of traditional approaches to furniture design and construction and the development of a personal style. With genuine and intimate perspectives, on exhibit is a retrospective range of both Jimmy and Lynda’s individual projects, their collaborations, and then coming full circle, they present within the exhibit, the introduction to the work of their own apprentice.
In the museum’s theater, a video titled In the Best of Hands will be playing. Created by Cactus Productions, the video, echoes the exhibit theme and shares, on a broader scale, the impact of craft and craftsmanship and its importance in our lives.
By Western Hands aims to preserve western heritage and design through the celebration of past and present artisans. Its three-part mission to educate, perpetuate, and conserve the legacy of western design and traditional arts corresponds with three main elements—a museum and archive, internship training program and legacy artisan gallery.
Previous iterations of the organization were the Western Design Conference and Cody High Style. Through these other iterations, artisans were encouraged to innovate, create, and add to the dialogue about western design and craftsmanship through annual exhibitions.
