Summer might be waning a bit, but the Buffalo Bill Center of the West says, “not so fast – let’s have a party.”
The Center invites area residents to join them in celebrating summer with its Summer Block Party on Saturday, 6-8 p.m. The museum open house is free for all ages and includes the requisite elements of a party: food, fun and free admission to the Center – all stitched together with live music from Free Spirit SOUL.
“We want to thank our great community for their continued support,” says the Center’s Custom Events Manager Josie Hedderman, “and invite everyone out to celebrate a wonderful season.”
For the open house, all the Center’s galleries will be open with curators available to answer questions. The Museum Store offers 10% off gift shop items with an extra 10%t off for Center members. Popular food trucks on hand include 307 Pizza, Wyoming Natural Burger, Weiner Wagon and the Box Ice Cream, with an outdoor beer and wine cart stocked with libations.
Free Spirit SOUL is a Billings-based nine-piece “soul, funk, blues and reggae band” that plays the best classic and contemporary tunes.
“Our song lineup includes something for everyone: It’s party music, fun music, dance music and all age music,” spokesperson Sharon Mulvehill says of the group. “Our style features melodic lead vocals as well as vocal harmonies; we have keyboards, trumpet, sax and guitar – all of which give our music a rich, full sound. We like to say that our music helps make the party. We look forward to celebrating the summer season and the wonderful Buffalo Bill Center of the West at the Summer Block Party on the 28th.”
The Center encourages readers to take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy its world-class galleries, and it hopes to host more of these events in the future. For more information, contact Hedderman at (307) 578-4000.
