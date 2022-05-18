Bradley Fick, a Cody High School senior, had the chance to attend, once again, an event he started almost five years ago.
The Cody Library hosted a chess tournament on Saturday and nearly 30 people showed up, with ages ranging from 8 to 65 years old.
Fick, 18, started playing chess at a young age, and would compete in chess tournaments throughout the state. However, due to lack of competition, the ambitious youth then decided to host his own tournament at the library when he was just 13.
“I went to middle school tournaments a lot, all throughout the state,” he said. “But I decided to host my own tournament, and we have been doing it here at the library for five years now, and usually in April or May.”
The classes were split between “Royals” and “Rookies.” Several tables were on display with chess boards waiting for the young and inexperienced, and the seasoned veterans of the game. But age isn’t everything – Fick has won the tournament twice.
“I usually play every year, and have won it twice,” he said. “But, then again, it’s no fun winning your own tournament.”
The tournament lasted for nearly six hours. The “Knights” took out the “Rooks,” “Bishops” disposed of “Pawns” and the cheerful soft cry of the words “Check-mate” were heard throughout the Grizzly Room.
The “Kings” mostly sat safely at times in the far back row, and the “Queens” wiped out everyone, doing all the dirty work. It was war out there on those tables. Much like boxing or poker, the game of chess requires patience and timed aggression.
Still, courtesy reigned. Each game ended with a sign of respect to one another … a hand shake.
