Kristin Beasley is descended from some of the Big Horn Basin’s first settlers.
“My ancestors were tough – I come from a strong heritage,” she said. “It takes grit to settle a sagebrush area into a town. My family still lives in Emblem and Burlington.
“It also takes toughness and grit to live with breast cancer.”
Beasley was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2019 and has since beat the cancer into remission while continuing to work, be a mother and a wife.
Now she’s part of a campaign for Cody Regional Health. It was at CRH’s Big Horn Basin Cancer Center where she got to ring the bell signifying the end of her tough treatments there, although it was not the end of the struggle, just a roadblock in a survivor’s journey.
“There is a lot of fear and anxiety,” she said last fall during a break in her workday at the Department of Family Services. “And I juggle a lot – work, kids, a monthly blood draw and doctor appointments. But I choose to be positive. There has been a lot of prayer and faith. A lot of friends supporting me. A lot of faith.
“My story isn’t over. And I choose to live and love while I can.”
Cancer survivors often write stories about the process and their thoughts. This is Beasley’s story:
I felt a lump and finally went to the doctor. I had a mammogram and ultrasound, followed by a biopsy in December of 2019. The results of my biopsy came back on a Monday afternoon. My husband and I met with the doctor on Tuesday to discuss options and I was in the O.R. having a lumpectomy on Wednesday. The margins of the lumpectomy weren’t completely clear, so I opted to have a complete mastectomy. Between surgeries, my family and I were able to go on a wonderful vacation (that was already planned) to Kennedy Space Center and Disney World at the beginning of January 2020. I came back and really started this journey. I had a mastectomy in January 2020. I finally met with an oncologist. We chose the chemo regimen I was going to have. I finally convinced her to do a CT scan. That CT showed findings in my lymph nodes and sternum. I read the CT results and called my doctor because she didn’t tell me about the findings in the sternum.
That weekend was horrible. Every test I had taken was showing something worse and worse. The feeling of being told you have stage 4 cancer, I can’t even put into words. The fear of what will happen can be overpowering. Although I felt just fine, the tests kept saying this disease is progressed. At this point, I didn’t know how fast this would progress, how long I would live — if I would see my kids graduate from high school. I choose to focus on the positive and just keep going because otherwise the fear and anxiety becomes overpowering.
Through all this, although I was extremely scared, I felt calm. A calm I can only describe as God’s love and peace. That love and peace continue. It doesn’t always make it easier, but I also know it’s going to be okay.
I quickly switched doctors to the Cancer Center. They got me in to see a doctor very quickly. I had a biopsy of the sternum which confirmed that breast cancer was indeed in my sternum. Since I was so young (I was 42 when I was diagnosed), we did genetic testing. This showed that I was BRCA 2 positive. Although I didn’t realize I had a family history, my disease is genetic. My mother and both sisters have also had genetic testing and are also positive. Luckily they can monitor and take measures to not get this disease as I have.
My team of doctors and I decided to begin my treatment with radiation. A lot of cancer patients start with chemo and then have radiation. I had radiation in April of 2019. School had just shut down for Covid, and my fourth and sixth-grade daughters were doing “home school.” I was working full time, and going to my radiation appointments during my lunch hour. I would go home after work to be a mom and wife – cleaning and cooking. All the while worrying about my disease and how it affects my kids and if treatment would be effective. I rang the “Bell” of radiation May 1, 2020. To me, instead of feeling like the end of my journey, it felt like the beginning. The radiation staff and Dr. Lord are amazing. They made a very uncomfortable, hard situation tolerable.
After I finished radiation my ovaries were completely shut down. This needed to happen because my cancer is hormonal. I couldn’t have a hysterectomy because elective surgeries were not happening at that point. I was put into instant menopause. Complete with hot flashes, hormonal rages (I would completely lose it on my poor dog laying on my bed at night) and always sleeping hot. I also began Ibrance – daily oral chemo, and an infusion for bone strength once a month. I continue that regimen. I go to work, church, kid’s activities and live with this disease. Cancer and the treatment affect everyone differently. I haven’t missed work because I was “sick” Somehow I have pushed through.
I had a hysterectomy a year ago in October 2020. This surgery was hard to recover from. I took one week off work and went back part-time the next week. Then I was back full time every day. But it took a long time to get my energy back. Now to monitor my disease I have a PET scan every six months (I’ve had three so far), a CT scan once a year and an MRI every year. I also see a dermatologist for a full body skin check. The BRCA 2 gene carries an increased risk for breast, ovarian, pancreatic and melanoma.
The doctors and nurses at the cancer center are amazing. Many I know and are friends with. Their love and support have helped get me through this. Since I walked into that building, I knew they had my back. In fact, one of the nurses is my friend. When she heard about my experience with my first doctor, she called me and told me I needed to be at the cancer center. They could take care of me, and I needed to switch doctors. Her concern for me is a major reason I switched to the cancer center. ALL the staff – doctors, nurses and front desk are amazing. They really care about you, and I know they absolutely want to give me the best care they can.
The quotes I live by: “Keep trying, keep trusting, keep believing. Heaven is cheering you on today, tomorrow, and forever.” Jeffrey R Holland and “You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.” - Bob Marley
