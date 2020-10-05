So far, 2020 has proven to be quite the year. It has required all of us to rethink how we do activities, whether we like it our not.
This year has also made a lot of us have to stay home which made us look even more closely at the community we live in.
During this year of reflecting more on our home and community, I would like to invite Park County residents to take a second look at an amazing resource we have here that is free and available to everyone. I welcome you to check out your Park County Library and rediscover it again or if you’re new to the county, to stop in and learn all about it.
Park County Library System has three amazing branches in Cody, Powell and Meeteetse. What makes our library truly one of the best is not only the community, but the amazing staff who are always willing to visit, help you find a good book, answer your questions and provide the best customer service around.
As September draws to an end, we want to acknowledge that it is National Library Card Month. Did you know that the Park County Library has more then 182,000 items available for everyone to check out or access? This includes books, DVD’s, CD’s, magazines and more. The best part it is all free – all you need is a library card.
If you don’t have one yet, stop in and get one, the staff is here to help, you just need a photo ID with proof of local address or a piece of mail. If you are new to the area or visiting, come by we have temporary card options for you as well.
A library card will also get you access to all of our wonderful online resources which you can access from anywhere. Through Cloud Library we offer thousands of audio and ebook titles. We offer a huge variety of online resources to assist with school work, learn a language, access Park County Archives, Health Resources and much more. Just go to parkcountylibrary.org/research/.
Banned Book Week
Last week the libraries celebrated Banned Book Week as libraries across the nation bring awareness of our freedom to read. No place is better suited to be celebrating freedom then Wyoming. People were able to stop by the library and take a picture on the Mug Shot Wall with their favorite banned book.
Park County Library invites all law enforcement, firefighters and public safety to come in and let us take your picture. We want to thank those who put their lives on the line so we can have our freedoms, which includes reading what we want to read.
Your Neighborhood Library
Remember all Park County Libraries will be closed Oct. 12 for Columbus Day.
October 18-24 is National Friends of the Library Week. If you love the library and want to help this is a great time to learn more about the Friends of the library. Visit the Cody Friends of the Library Booksale Room for some great books and contact the Powell Library for times when the Powell Friends of the Library Booksale is on.
Stop by Park County Library and check us out, please follow us on Facebook, Instagram and check out parkcountylibrary.org/ for more information, events storytimes and more. We have something for everyone, everyone is welcome and best of all it is free.
