New Cody resident and author Joe Butler will share stories and photos from his career in the outdoors at the Cody Library’s Grizzly Hall on Saturday 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Butler caught the world record brown trout at Flaming Gorge Reservoir in 1978 on a fly, and it remains the North American record for fly fishers. He also caught the world record Kokanee Salmon on a fly in 1985. He will share these and other stories from fishing around the United States.
Butler has written books including “Big Trout on Flies” and “Dangers in the Outdoors” and has given entertaining presentations for decades.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Cody Library at (307) 527-1880 or cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
