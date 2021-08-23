The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Workforce Development Training Fund awarded three Pre-Hire Grants, totaling $774,000, to help 160 jobseekers offset the cost of obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License in Wyoming. DWS data show that during the past month, there were 368 job openings for CDL drivers in Wyoming or the surrounding area.
The grant recipients are located in Cheyenne, Gillette, and Casper and offer well-established CDL training programs to students across Wyoming. The primary goal of CDL training is to successfully prepare trainees for immediate employment as certified, knowledgeable and safe drivers in Wyoming and the goal of the grant funding is to provide the CDL training at no cost to qualifying job seekers.
DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley says the need for truck drivers across Wyoming makes the CDL opportunity perfect for anyone looking for a job that pays well. “We know that folks who exited the labor force during the pandemic are now looking for stable jobs that pay well,” she said. “Now is the time to take advantage of paid training programs like this one, which both offset the cost of training and prepare jobseekers for immediate employment upon program completion.”
While it is commonly assumed CDL drivers are typically long-haul drivers, there is also a need for delivery drivers and drivers in sanitation and water, construction, manufacturing, mining and in the oil and gas industries.
To learn more about CDL training programs in your area, please contact:
Laramie County Community College, Cheyenne, cdl@lccc.wy.edu, (307) 432-1637
Mountain West Commercial Driving School, Gillette, andrew@mtnwestcdl.com, (307) 299-3645
Wyoming Contractors Association Regional Training Center, Casper, jeff@wcartc.org, (307) 237-4400.
