James and Betty (Janie) Umphlett of Cody will celebrate their platinum jubilee (70th) wedding anniversary on Jan. 22.
James was born and raised in Hertford, N.C. After graduating, he enlisted in the Air Force. While in the Air Force, James came down with a medical condition. In the Texas hospital, his roommate told James about a sweet girl who would eventually become his future wife who lived in Cody. They were pen pals until James was medically discharged from the Air Force and made his way out to Wyoming to meet Janie for Thanksgiving in 1951. James and Janie then went to North Carolina to meet James’ parents for Christmas. They were married in the Methodist Church because the First Baptist Church building wasn’t complete. Pastor Shell Helsley performed the ceremony on Jan. 22, 1952.
After two lung surgeries and short stints in North Carolina and Virginia, James and Janie made their way out west to Cody. Cody has been their home for almost 70 years. James worked for Shoshone River Power for 32 years before it was sold to Pacific Power and Light. James continued working for Pacific Power for another four years until he retired.
Shortly after moving to Cody, they started their family of six boys: James Jr. (Patti), Joel (Bonnie), Jon (Stephanie), Jeff (Susie), Jay (Wendy) and Jerry (Jody). They also have 12 grandkids and nine great grandkids with one on her way.
Whether it was with family or friends, James has always loved to fish. He especially loved taking out his grandkids. He has also enjoyed hunting, gardening and playing the guitar.
Janie grew up on a dairy farm in Cody on Bartlett Lane up the South Fork. Bartlett Lane is named after her parents who owned the dairy farm. Her boys grew up next to the old dairy. James built them a baseball diamond and a basketball court to give Janie a much needed rest from their boyhood antics. Janie has been a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed watching her boys in sports and grew to love watching all kinds of sports. She also canned for many years from the big garden James planted.
Through the years, James and Janie have been very involved in the church and thank the Lord for the many blessings and years they have had together. James and Janie are current members of Cody Bible Church.
