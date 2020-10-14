Keith Seidel’s new project, a saddle shop in partnership with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, has two missions.
One, of course, is to make saddles. Because it’s at the museum in full view of patrons, saddles are to be made with 1900-1930s tools and practices in a shop that harkens to the period.
To that end, the shop also has three apprentice saddlemakers learning the trade.
The second mission, assisted by having two sides of the shop open to people entering the museum, is giving people a chance to see the process.
“They don’t know that it exists,” Seidel said as he looked over the shop. “Most of them have never seen it.”
What the 40-plus year saddlemaker is after, along with his three apprentices and museum CEO Peter Seibert, is to increase people’s appreciation for the process and for good saddles.
Without that appreciation, there’s no market. And without more saddlemakers to carry on the trade,there’s no market.
“If saddlemakers like me don’t do something to preserve this, it’s going to die,” Seidel said.
His three apprentices were chosen out of more than 100 who applied for the opportunity to learn from one of the country’s top saddlemakers and be paid as an apprentice while learning.
Scout Saddle Co., is meant to preserve Western trades and traditions by passing down age-old skills from generation to generation. The museum hopes to do the same with other trades in the coming years.
Seidel said the saddlemaker was a key business in the Old West, as it served to outfit the main mode of transportation, the horse. With their skills, leatherworkers were also pressed into making a large variety of items needed in a Western town, from belts to holsters and pouches.
The saddle shop is the start of this living history push, so Seidel is making sure it serves both functions well. His apprentices say he is very particular with them on doing top-notch leatherwork. Seidel said it’s paid off, as by early fall all three had improved a lot from where they started in June.
The three all hope to exit the program as journeymen saddlemakers, ready for an industry that has no certification like HVAC or welding, but instead relies on knowledge being passed down.
“This is a one-of-a-kind program,” apprentice Kali Shatto said. She moved from California for the position and brought a family history with her – her grandfather is one of the top leatherworking toolmakers and many of his tools can be found throughout the shop when authentic 1920s tools could not be found.
The good thing about creating a 1920s-era saddleshop is some of the best tools to use, if not made during the era, are reproductions of those same tools.
“Not that much has changed,” apprentice Mark Barcus said.
Making a handcrafted saddle as Seidel has done still requires time – 40-60 hours, if not 80 for a complicated design – and Seidel is intent on teaching his apprentices to be the type of craftsmen who can produce a top-quality saddle, and demand a premium price for it.
“He’s fantastic, he really is,” Shatto said. “He’s a good teacher.”
Fellow apprentice Levi Nelson said that doesn’t mean the experience was easy.
“He’s very particular,” Nelson said of Seidel. “But that’s why he’s so good.”
It’s why his saddles go for so much money. Seidel’s works start at $8,500 and saddles above $20,000 aren’t uncommon.
“You don’t get your first saddle from me,” he said. “They buy fancy saddles from me.”
It’s quality over quantity, which dovetails perfectly with the idea of using classic techniques, even if it takes longer.
The apprenticeship itself is similar. With five years to work with, Seidel wasn’t even letting his apprentices try a saddle until they had mastered the art of leatherworking. So they made bracelets, which Seidel said with a laugh led to some interesting conversations with visitors to the museum.
Each apprentice also made their own leather apron. Then they moved on to belts.
“It takes refinement and finesse,” Seidel said.
And all three were quick to perfect the art of talking while working, giving more people a glimpse into an old and valuable skill.
