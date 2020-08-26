Friday, August 28th
Cody
Plein Air Art in the Parks, all day, Buffalo Bill State Park.
Beartooth Challenge Bike Race Day 1, all day, Red Lodge to Cody. Even supports wounded soldiers.
Cody Nite Rodeo Finals, 8 p.m., Stampede Park.
Saturday, August 29th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Plein Air Art in the Parks, all day, Buffalo Bill State Park.
Beartooth Challenge Bike Race Day 2, all day, Cody to Cooke City. Even supports wounded soldiers.
Cody Nite Rodeo Finals, 8 p.m., Stampede Park.
Drive In and Dine In Car Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Denny Menholt.
Bart McCullom Benefit Dinner/Auction/Dance, 6-10 p.m., Boot and Bottle Clubhouse.
Sunday, August 30th
Cody
Plein Air Art in the Parks, all day, Buffalo Bill State Park.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, August 31st
Cody
First day of school, all day, Cody School District schools.
Powell
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, September 1st
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.