Park County Libraries is kicking off the New Year with a January filled with activities. All three libraries are currently holding a Seed Logo Contest. We are looking for a design to be the logo for the Park County Library Seed Libraries. Entries are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Please see our website for more details.
Starting Jan. 18, Park County Libraries will be offering a countywide Winter Reading Program, this is open to all ages. Every time you read a book, fill out an entry slip online or in person. You can enter for every book you read, and the more you read the more chances you have to win. Winter Reading runs until Feb. 28.
Park County Libraries are celebrating the beginning of our wonderful Wyoming winters, as we have a Day of Hygge (Day of Cozy). Join us on Jan. 22 as we embrace the Danish concept of Hygge, which is all about being cozy and comfortable and there is no better place to find comfort than at the library. Make sure and stop by the Cody Library on that day for comfort and joy.
Head on over to the Cody Library on Saturday at 2 p.m. as we welcome back photographer Ron Everhart. Ron will be presenting A Cactus Slideshow to introduce everyone to different types of cacti, including one that is native to Park County.
Author Melissa Cook will be at the Cody Library on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. to discuss her book, “The Call of the Last Frontier: the true story of a woman’s 20-year Alaska adventure.”
Melissa will share stories from her time in remote Alaska and the essence of bush life. This talk will delight fans of Alaska and adventure.
If you are interested in learning about Cody Library’s art collection, then join us on Thursday at 5:15 p.m., Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. or Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Volunteer Sidnee Everhart will give informational tours about the fabulous art collection throughout the Cody Library.
The library has a diverse art collection featuring well known artists such as; Nick Eggenhofer, Thomas Molesworth and John Edwin Walley, just to name a few.
This is a great opportunity to explore our vast collection and learn more about the art and how it came to be in the library. Stop by for any of our tour times. Sign ups are not required.
Cody Library is proud to present a Creative Aging Workshop, a free eight-session art workshop for adults 55-plus.
The workshop will be taught by trained artist Erin Brindle and will be learning to paint with watercolors.
The first class is Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. The second class will be Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Class size is limited, so sign up now to secure your spot for the chance to progressively learn how to paint with watercolors.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m., to discuss ‘A Study in Murder” and the Wednesday Book Discussion on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., will be discussing “Disappearing Earth.” Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On Jan. 28 at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft time as we make cross stitched heart cards. All supplies provided. Please sign up in person or give us a call so we can reserve a spot for you.
There are always a lot of activities for the children. Sleepy time stories are back and scheduled for Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The whole family is welcome to come enjoy special stories, milk and cookies. Join us for Homeschool hour for youths every Wednesday, 2-3 p.m.
Cody Library offers Toddler time every Monday at 10 a.m., Storytime on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Read to a Dog on the Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 3:45-4:45 p.m. Children in K-5th grade can join us on Jan. 24 to make pop-ups. Lego club is scheduled for Jan. 20, 4-5 p.m. Please sign up. Join us on Jan. 14 for Cody Children’s Library Winter Party for grade K-5th from 2-3 p.m.
The Cody Library has a lot of fun activities for teens. Stop by the teen space to learn about the 2022 Teen Reading Challenge.
Please join us for Homeschool Hour every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Join us on Jan. 14 for Ugly Art Afternoon from 2:30-4 p.m. and have fun creating some art.
Stop by the teen space on Jan. 11, 18 and 25 from 4-5 p.m. for Snack and Chat about books. Teen space will be hosting a chess tournament on Friday, Jan. 21 and 28 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library to check out the latest free resource, our Wyoming Library to Business station.
This great resource provides tools, information, and assistance to small business owners, entrepreneurs and anyone interested in starting their own business.
As a friendly reminder, all Park County Libraries will be closed on Jan. 17.
