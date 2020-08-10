Here are a few stories printed by the Cody Enterprise 50 years ago, August 12.
On Safari With The Cal Todds...
Margot and Cal Todd of Pitchfork Ranch wrote a letter to the Enterprise detailing their safari in Africa.
Their first ten days were spent at a camp at the Camp Chobe along the Chobe River. They described it as a far cry from Wyoming camping, as there were comfortable beds, electricity and “running” water. Along with their white hunter, they would go out on a Land Rover in search of animals.
During the trip, Cal shot a lechwe, a sable antelope, a zebra, a tsessebe antelope, an impala and a kudo. He also shot a baited lion, an elephant and a camp buffalo.
They left Africa after visiting Victoria Falls, which they said coincidentally passed through a village called Matetse, comparing it to Meeteetse.
Hamilton Stores Celebrates 55 Years of Service to Public
Hamilton Stores, Inc. celebrated 55 years of service to the travelling public, after being the main merchandiser in Yellowstone National Park and one of the primary examples of National Park concessionaires for several decades.
Charlie Hamilton, with $300 in his possession, wrote $10,000 worth of checks to acquire the store at the Old Faithful Inn, originally owned by Henry Klamer from 1897 to his death in 1914. Hamilton borrowed $9,700 and his first check “No. 1” used for the purchase would eventually be displayed in the “The Million Dollar Room” at the Basin Store.
In an ever-evolving age of transportation, more and more people made the business grow, as well as easier to run for the owner, as he was able to drive snow-plowed roads rather than snowshoe from the entrance to his store at Old Faithful.
Motorcycle “Moto Cross” Bounces Cycles Sunday
The very first Cody Motorcycle Motorcross at the base of Cedar Mountain was held the previous Sunday. A total of 18 riders competed in four classes for prizes, cheered on by over 200 enthusiasts from Cody, Powell, Worland, Meeteetse, Thermopolis and Emblem.
Prizes were awarded by the Mayflower Cafe, Western Drug, Small Engine Service, Brownie’s Barber Shop, Wayne’s Shoe Shop, Woolworth’s and the Hilltop 66.
To Speak on Gun Controls
Executive vice president of the National Association to Keep and Bear Arms, Arthur J. Hollowell of Billings, was the featured speaker the following week at an event in the hospitality room of the Shoshone First National Bank. He spoke about the Gun Control Act of 1968, which he and his organization were actively opposed to.
For those who don’t remember, the passage of the Gun Control Act was prompted by the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, and finally passed in 1968 following the murders of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. The main parts of the law were banning mail order sales of rifles and shotguns, prohibiting most felons, drug users and people found mentally incompetent from purchasing firearms, and regulating interstate commerce of firearms.
Boyd Attends Change of Command For USS Park County in Guam
On July 15, ceremonies were held on Guam for the changing of the commanding office of the USS Park County, Tank Landing Ship 1077. Lt. Cmdr. Glynn Q. Lane was relieved by Lt. Thomas C. Davis Jr., Park County was unofficially sponsored for the event by Lt. Cdr. and Mrs. L. Boyd.
Boyd, formerly of Cody, but living in Laramie when deployed, was attached to Heavy Photographic Squadron Sixty-one at the Naval Air Station, Agana, Guam.
The USS Park County was commissioned in 1945, and named for the Park counties of Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.
However, while Cody and Powell have maintained contact with the ship, the other two states have failed to keep in touch. Participating in the Pacific Theater of World War II, the ship had been decommissioned twice, it was recommissioned for active duty during the Korean and Indo-China conflicts.
During the Vietnam War, the ship’s main duty was transporting men and materiel up the Vietnamese coast, being the main source of vital materiel such as tanks, ammunition, building material and food.
The ship would eventually be sold to the Mexican Navy in 1978, renamed ARM Rio Panuco.
In 2010 she was used as a target ship and sunk, becoming an artificial reef.
