Wednesday, February 17
Cody
Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Smart Recovery meeting, 7 p.m., Park County Library.
Powell
Eagles dinner, 6 p.m., 131 N. Clark Lane.
Thursday, February 18
Cody
Free clinic with Heart Mountain Volunteer Medical Clinic, 6-9 p.m. at West Park Hospital. Call (307) 272-1753.
Powell
TOPS-Take Off Pounds Sensibly- Chapter 169, 5:30 p.m., Powell Valley Healthcare cafeteria, 777 Ave. H. Call (800) 932-8677.
ONGOING
Children’s Resource Center offers free developmental screenings and free services to all families and children. Call (307) 527-7060 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Cody Library offers story times with activities for children every week. Visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids for the calendar or call (307) 527-1884.
