Summer intern Rebecca West arrived at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in 1994. At the time, a tenure as the Center’s CEO some 28 years later was probably far beyond the horizon—like really, really far.
But those who know her best are sure to agree that nothing is ever off the table for West—including directing the Center of the West.
Taking the reins
West recently completed her first 100 days on the job and stopped long enough to take stock of the inauguration of her tenure as CEO. She even tackled the anomaly of being the first female to lead the organization since Buffalo Bill’s niece Mary Jester Allen launched the Buffalo Bill Museum in 1927.
“That might be true to a degree,” West said. “Mary Jester Allen was a museum leader in a different time. She wanted to honor her uncle, and she certainly did that in a big way as a pioneer with the Buffalo Bill Museum. However, today’s museum director requires a complex skill set in planning and fundraising, teamwork with the board, collections’ stewardship, sharing the stories that surround those collections and managing a staff of museum professionals.”
West served as curatorial assistant and then curator in the Center’s Plains Indian Museum. She most recently held the post of Collier-Read Director of the Curatorial, Education, and Museum Services Division. So far, that transition from colleague to director has been relatively smooth.
“The staff has been so supportive,” West explained. “They’re patient; they offer assistance. The short of it is that I’m no stranger; that makes the adjustment much easier.”
“Certainly, those adjustments are par for the course, but not nearly to the extent that others in this position might have had,” West added. “My background here at the Center and within the Cody community helps to soften that learning curve. I know the people; I know the institutional history; I know the collections; I know the community.”
Still, given her new workload, she admits that she does have to do more delegating than she’s used to. “Now, because of time constraints, I need help to manage my calendar, handle printing jobs or check the mail. Part of my own adjustment is in letting go of a few things.”
Choosing a director from within is new ground for the Center. From West’s perspective, though, one shouldn’t read too much into her being a female or a longtime staffer. “The Center’s first priority was in selecting the right person to lead the institution—no matter who that might be,” she added. “In this case, my career path and the Center’s needs aligned.”
Leadership and management
West has specific ideas about leadership in general and the Center of the West in particular. “A leader must have a clear vision and a consistent voice,” she explained. “A leader must be true to the organization’s core values and mission—always. It’s also important to be humble and acknowledge mistakes. When that happens, we have to simply learn and move on.”
In addition, West believes her management style is an apt fit for BBCW. “I’ve always been an open and honest person,” she says. “I’m also fairly ‘no nonsense,’ which I think has surprised some people. Given my previous experiences as curator with art and artifacts, maybe folks thought I might be too right-brained to lead the Center. As any working mom, I’ve learned to be calm which goes a long way toward tackling the day-to-day. Finally, I have to trust our team; they’re all professionals and know how to do their jobs. After all, it’s logistically impossible to do everything myself and frankly, I’m not always the right person to meet the need at hand.”
With its complex of five museums, BBCW has very diverse constituencies. According to West, the key to managing them all is to celebrate differences and areas of specialization, including cross-discipline projects and programming. As a group, the museums all have the goal of offering experiences, promoting knowledge and engaging curiosity. Basically, they want to start conversations that allow the visitor to make choices.
“Operationally, though, each museum or department understands its role as just one part of one really large entity,” West explained. “When we have differences, we have to look for advantages and solutions, rather than just homogenizing what we do.”
Make no mistake: Leading a museum in this day and age does have its challenges. For one thing, when the nation’s economy struggles, fundraising can suffer as well—especially in museums. “We’re sometimes seen as ‘an extra,’” West explained. “So, our task is to prove ourselves relevant and worthy of support or a visit.”
The task at hand
In a time when there’s tons of information available at everyone’s fingertips and much of it unverified, that isn’t the case with museums.
“Knowledge and authenticity really do define a museum,” West observed. “We have the primary sources—documents, letters, research, art and artifacts—on nearly anything and everything related to the American West. This is good, sound information and provides such clarity, which is a welcome relief in this time of such questionable information and opinion.”
Two bywords guide West as she looks to the Center’s future: advocacy and accessibility. “I want to advocate for different voices and perspectives. I want to advocate for our mission of ‘Connecting people to the stories of the American West.’ I want to advocate for the arts in Park County. With art programs taking a hit in our schools due to budget cuts, the Center can really have a role in providing those programs.”
“Accessibility is more than making our collections and programs physically accessible,” West continued, “but making them virtually accessible, too. Some people may never visit Cody; we still want them to experience all the Center has to offer.”
By their nature, museums deal in the past—in nostalgia. “There’s a lot of emotion related to the past,” West explained. “New people bring new ideas, so we have to learn to balance traditions with change. We need an appreciation for the past but must be open to experimentation, too.”
A glance toward the future
In the next five years, West wants the Center to be a bustling and thriving place that can meet the needs of the visitor as well as the needs of the local area, especially in the off-season. “We want area residents to visit and to experience our programs. To have a museum of this caliber in our town is very unique; we encourage folks to take advantage of the opportunity.”
West also hopes to better connect the Center’s “campus” with what’s inside the museum. She wants to ensure that the Center of the West is welcoming and fun, but also supplies a deep experience for a more diverse audience of all ages. She wants a staff that’s content and satisfied—happy to live in Cody and work at BBCW.
Finally, West said it’s important to stay connected with the Center’s various communities (local, tribal, statewide, scholars and collectors), “and to think about the communities we may not know.”
Asked for one word to describe different aspects of the Center, West responded: Collections? Unparalleled. Staff? My rock. “Brain trust”? Inspiring. Programming? Powerful. Outreach? Essential.
With her new position, family and friends have offered advice to West. “Pace yourself, and make family a priority,” said both former directors Bruce Eldredge and Peter Siebert. Husband Chuck advised, “Keep your chin up,” and son Charlie added, “You do you, Mom.” Daughter Sara called her mom a role model and said she was more than ready to lead the Center. Finally, West’s mother encouraged her to “remember who you are and where you came from.”
And should West find herself in need of inspiration? “I can always find some peace in the vaults. Our collection has a life of its own; the objects are a timeless resource—they’re available to look at and inspire. I find great comfort in that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.