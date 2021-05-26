Cody High School history teacher Stephany Anderson has a way with words.
“It will be easy,” she told her students.
Anderson was trying to recruit students to participate in Wyoming History Day, a statewide competition for budding historians to show off how deeply they can delve into a topic. Interesting? Absolutely. Easy? Not so much.
“Me and Sahale (Allen) slaved over that board for 17 hours,” said Paula Medina.
That doesn’t include research time, endless hours of searching for a photographer to credit, or simply choosing a topic. It paid off for the junior, though. Her project, done in collaboration with sophomore Sahale Allen, is one of two CHS projects that will become part of the national competition to be held this June. Not bad for her first time competing.
The pair researched the history of the protests of the Miss America pageant in 1968. Part of the feminist movement of that era, the protests accused the pageant of catering to the men and called it, among other things, a “meat market.” In looking into the protests, the duo found that those who participated in the contest did not understand the protesters’ message about the pageant being an opportunity for men to ogle women.
“They would say, ‘This is all about a scholarship, not selling my body,’” Medina said.
Allen and Medina drew comparisons of the Civil Rights-era protest by the New York Radical Women to modern-day movements like #MeToo, which they say led to the end of the swimsuit competition at the pageant in 2018.
“It was because of the path placed by the NYRW that women felt powerful enough to speak up and fight for their rights,” the pair wrote.
In addition to taking the top spot in the group exhibit, Allen and Medina earned the American Heritage Center’s Exhibit Award.
Many happy returns
Senior Bailey Liebert is no stranger to the History Day competition. She’s qualified for nationals in each of the three years she has participated in the contest. An aspiring broadcast journalist, Liebert has developed an interest in Native American history and her latest project is a documentary on Native American newspapers
“Papers of the People: Native American Newspapers Throughout History” is a look at the evolution of Native American newspapers in the U.S., starting with the Cherokee Phoenix in 1828 and moving through time. Some 60 hours later, she had cut together a version of the documentary she was happy enough with to submit to the competition, only to have to recut it for nationals. It was a grueling process.
“Just researching something and days and days of little sleep, you get a little tired of it,” she said. “I think that now that it’s over I had the same passion I started with, but there’s that little rut in there that you have to fight.”
It wasn’t just trawling through a century and a half of newspapers, some written in Native American languages, that was the difficult part though. Liebert tried to include indigenous voices in her documentary, and that meant tracking down the journalists still working at the surviving publications around the country.
“It was really hard to get in contact with people,” she said. “Maybe 10% of the people I reached out to actually responded.”
She was able to talk to a few of those journalists, however, and her project earned her a second-place finish in the individual documentary category.
Liebert also won several other awards for her work as part of the contest, including the American Heritage Center Native American Award for highlighting the history of Native Americans.
Because her work centered so heavily around historical newspapers and newspapers written in languages other than English, she also won the American Heritage Center’s Caroline Lockhart Historic Newspaper Award and the Wyoming State Archaeological Society Award. Liebert’s documentary can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=EkzLntBbpVM.
Freshman Elisa Wachob also participated in the contest and though her project on Meeteetse photographer Charles Belden was not selected to move onto nationals, she still learned a lot and was recognized with an award for how much she focused on Wyoming history in her project.
Belden’s photography was one of the main ways that people saw the West and Wyoming, with his images appearing in newspapers and magazines like Life and National Geographic. His work was not always candid, however. Several of his famous photographs were posed but not marketed as such, leading to a variety of opinions on how accurate his work was.
“I think his photographs, some are very romanticized, some are just everyday life,” Wachob said. “He could have given false hope to the people out East that this was an amazing place, but he also brought in a lot of tourists.”
Meeteetse students Hallie Ogden and Maylee Potas were also honored with an award from the Wyoming Association of Professional Archaeologists for their History Day project.
The National History Day competition runs June 13-19.
