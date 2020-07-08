Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Raymond Dirkson, 32, warrant service, July 3.
Jared Wagoner, 30, shoplifting, July 3.
Roxanne Benner, 51, DUI, driving while suspended, July 5.
Brenda Roemmich, 48, bond revocation, July 5.
Nathan Wilson, 31, parole violation, July 5.
Austin Kondash, 22, meth manufacturing, July 6.
Disturbance
Hold up alarm activated, call cancelled, US 14/16/20 W, Cody, June 29.
Trespassing complaint, Mustang Lane, Cody, June 29.
Trespassing complaint, Road 7, Powell, June 29.
Property owner wants people trespassed from property, North Ridge Drive, Cody, June 30.
Burglar alarm activated, dispatch handled, Trout Ranch Road, Cody, July 2.
Reports of people shooting guns late at night on a different day, Streamside Drive, Cody, July 2.
Threats reported coming through Facebook, Bow Blvd, Cody, July 2.
Man and woman seen fighting in a car, County Road 6DU, Cody, July 2.
Reports of being followed by two people, Big Horn Avenue, Cody, July 3.
Black truck in a parking lot reported as suspicious, US 14/16/20 W, Cody, July 4.
Crash alarm tripped, false alarm reported, County Road 3CX, Cody, July 4.
Reports of fireworks being shot, Stagecoach Trail, Cody, July 4.
Report kids trespassing on the road riding motorcycles, Logan Mountain Drive, Cody, July 4.
Report that fireworks were still going off after suspected end time of 10 p.m., Absaroka Drive/Marquette Drive, Cody, July 4.
Traffic
Apparent accident, Lane 14, Powell, June 28.
Car hit a building, damaged building and ice machine, US 14/16/20, Cody, June 28.
Driver warned for improper display of registration, WYO 120 S,, Meeteetse, June 29.
Driver warned for speed, cited for no license, Hays Avenue, Meeteetse, July 1.
Driver cited for speed, warned for no license, WYO 120 S, Cody, July 2.
Report of street race, unable to locate suspects, County Road 2AB, Cody, July 2.
Collision with antelope, WYO 120 S, Cody, July 3.
Report of three-vehicle street race. Subjects warned for littering, County Road 6WXE, Cody, July 4.
Collision with deer, County Road 3LE, Meeteetse, July 4.
Other
Report of an unknown package received, Jackie Bee Drive, Cody, June 28.
Five horses reported jaywalking, returned to owner, Lane 10, Powell, June 28.
Report of fraudulent account being opened, Vali Road, Powell, June 29.
Gray poodle named Patty on the lam, Poplar Road, Cody, June 29.
Tan poodle on the run, WYO 295, Powell, June 29.
Request to speak with an officer about unauthorized withdrawal from an account, County Road 2ABN, Cody, June 30.
Pot belly pig on the loose, Riverside Avenue, Powell, July 1.
Missing black and white-spotted collie/springer spaniel reported, Glen Avenue, Cody, July 1.
Report that someone wants to play take-away with horses, Lane 12, Powell, July 2.
Neighbors dog likes to play tag with animals too much, Road 5N, Powell, July 4.
Australian Shepard seen cavorting about, E Christy Lane, Powell, July 4.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Alexia Guerrero, 21, Cody, warrant, June 30.
Timothy Gogerty, 31, Cody, DUI, no insurance, not maintaining lane, June 30.
Eliazar Castro Hernandez, 34, St. Anthony, Idaho, DUI, speeding, July 1.
Kelly Turrin, 60, Walnut Creek, Calif., DUI, speeding, July 1.
Kateland McKim, 27, Cody, DUI, battery, July 2.
Cody Leray Fields, 29, Cody, domestic battery that causes injury, false imprisonment, July 3.
Jared Lee Michael Wagoner, 33, Salamanca, N.Y., shoplifting under $1,000 by altering tag, July 3.
Joella Edna Cooper, 33, Salamanca, N.Y., shoplifting under $1,000 by altering tag, July 3.
Roxanne Annette Benner, 51, Cody, DUI, third in 10 years, driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked, failure to yield, July 4.
Emmanuel Martinez, 31, Gainesville, Texas, disorderly conduct, July 5.
Brenda Lea Roemmich, 48, Cody, warrant, July 5.
Austin Kondash, 22, Cody, warrant, July 6.
Disturbance
Male and female verbal argument at 8:34 a.m. on Rumsey Avenue, assistance given, June 30.
Female screaming outside Mayor’s Inn on Rumsey Avenue, 12:36 a.m., July 1.
Lots of screaming and possibly physical on East Carter Avenue, 8:10 p.m. July 1. Unable to locate.
Person said youths in area are ding-dong-ditching around Salsbury Avenue and 13th Street, 8:48 p.m. July 1. Unable to locate.
People warned for shooting fireworks on Kenmar Street, 10:54 p.m. July 1.
Neighbors dog across street barking most of morning from inside house with window open, 9:38 a.m. July 3. Assistance given.
Fireworks complaint on Central Avenue, 9:29 p.m. July 3. Assistance given.
Fireworks complaint on 13th Street and Beck Avenue, 9:46 p.m. July 3. Unable to locate.
Person on 21st Street can hear people arguing and bottles breaking, 9:55 p.m. July 3. Assistance given.
Mother breaking things at Juby’s Mobile Home Court residence, no weapons nor alcohol, 2:16 p.m. July 4. Assistance given.
Twelve fireworks complaints all over town 9-11:49 p.m. July 4.
Man and wife heard loud music from Alger Avenue, 11:05 a.m. July 5. Unable to locate.
Neighbor on Mallard Street cited for lighting off fireworks with some going over neighbor’s driveway, 9:11 p.m. July 6.
Four adults in black truck at Beck Lake arguing, 9:18 p.m. July 6. Assistance given.
Traffic
Blue GMC runs the stop sign every day at North Street and West Avenue. Unable to locate, 12:34 p.m., June 30.
Large white Ford truck speeds in area of Robert Street and E Avenue, 3:27 p.m. June 30.
Five cars parked in no parking area and blocking mailbox on Blue Water Court, 6:01 p.m. June 30. Assistance given.
Driver cited for throwing burning material from vehicle at 12th Street and Salsbury Street, 9:42 p.m., June 30.
Parking problem involving pink Cadillac at Crystal Cove Apartments, 3:46 p.m. July 1.
Person at Ponderosa Campground on 8th Street said camper was scraped by something, 6:46 p.m. July 1. Assistance given.
REDDI Report on male seen staggering when getting out of vehicle on Bleistein Avenue, 3:34 p.m. July 2.
Vehicle crash at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 8:27 a.m. July 3.
Hit and run crash at Walmart on Yellowstone Avenue with no injury, 10:45 a.m. July 6.
Other
Reporting party said oldermale driving around yesterday casing buildings around Elk Valley Custom Upholstery on Mountain View Drive, 9:17 a.m., June 30.
Caller wants person trespassed from Rumsey Avenue residence, 10:11 a.m., June 30.
A .40 caliber pistol reported stolen within last few months on Pioneer Avenue, 11:55 a.m., June 30.
Youths riding bikes on sinkhole area, Spirit Mountain Drive, 11:59 a.m., June 30.
Blue heeler with light blue collar missing for two days from Newton Avenue, 12:14 p.m. June 30.
Investigating old report on burglary at Shoshone Trail South, 1:22 p.m., June 30.
Woman said someone stole $900 from her bank account, 2:39 p.m., June 30. Assistance given.
Person would like an officer present as they move out of residence as they are being forced out and individual is being “pushy” on 33rd Street, 9:56 a.m., July 1. Assistance given.
Woman has dead rabbit in her yard and litter of small bunnies she would like officer to pick up, 11:53 a.m. July 1.
Woman said person has been calling and texting her nonstop on 31st Street, 12:29 p.m. July 1. Assistance given.
Man says group of youths were on his roof last night at Cowtown Candy, 12:37 p.m. July 1.
Woman said male threw pop can at her vehicle at Buffalo Bill Center of the West, 12:37 p.m. July 1. Assistance given.
Person tried to wire money at Albertsons but was stopped by clerks and would like to speak to an officer, 1:14 p.m. July 1. Assistance given.
Person would like male trespassed from WyOld West Taproom on 13th Street, 2:47 p.m., July 1. Assistance given.
Person said Eastside School on 17th Street has been leaving trash cans full and its blowing into person’s lawn, 3:36 p.m. July 1. Assistance given.
Woman would like to speak with officers about someone harassing her over her dog at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street, 4:49 p.m. July 1. Assistance given.
Bistro table stolen Tuesday from Sheridan business, 8:51 a.m. July 2.
Foster parent on Kent Avenue said foster child’s parents harassing her, 10:31 a.m. July 2.
Man said daughter’s car vandalized and tires slashed on Hillcrest Drive, 11:32 a.m. July 2.
Woman said she saw her front door open and close on security camera at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road, 11:38 a.m. July 2. Nothing found.
Youths breaking lights in the men’s bathroom at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue, 2:37 p.m. July 2.
Person said wagon left at statue at Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue had a noose and inappropriate sign, 7:46 p.m. July 2. Assistance given.
Person said neighbors setting off fireworks on Glacier Avenue, 9:25 p.m. July 2. Unable to locate.
Person said two females fighting in street near Cody Fire Hall on 11th Street, 10:15 p.m. July 2.
Person said neighbor shooting off fireworks on Buena Vistae Avenue, 10:27 p.m. July 2.
Woman said female has been driving by her house on Hillcrest Drive, 11:08 p.m. July 2.
Male left ER and is attacking woman in parking lot of Buffalo Bill Center of the West, 2:03 a.m. July 3. Assistance given.
Man would like female and her dog removed from his cabin at Holiday Inn, 2:44 a.m. July 3. Assistance given.
Youth bit by dog at City Park, 9:59 a.m. July 3.
Woman reported to have taken a pair of shoes, possibly backpack at Walmart, 12:13 p.m. July 3.
Plant destroyed outside home at Willow Creek Apartments on Cougar Avenue, 4:34 p.m. July 3, assistance given.
Truck splashing and harassing people entering ER on Sheridan Avenue, 11:10 p.m. July 3. Assistance given.
Neighbors shooting off fireworks at Rio Vista Avenue and Gentle Street, 11:14 p.m. July 3. Assistance given.
People shooting off fireworks behind Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone Avenue, 11:15 p.m. July 3. Unable to locate.
Someone shooting off fireworks at Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue, 11:27 p.m. July 3. Unable to locate.
Intoxicated person near City Hall on Rumsey Avenue, 12:55 a.m. July 4. Assistance given.
Little girl came into Native Images on Sheridan unable to find parents, 11:36 p.m. July 4. Returned to parents.
Woman said she had to kick out campers this morning at KOA on U.S. 14-16-20 East and later learned they were unfit to drive, 7:06 a.m., July 5.
Person wants people trespassed from Rodeway Inn on 17th Street, 7:49 a.m. July 5. Assistance given.
Female, 69, off medication and not making sense at Mountain View Manor, 2:04 p.m. July 5. Assistance given.
Two mules and one horse behind Good2Go on Yellowstone Avenue, 6:24 p.m. July 5. Assistance given.
Adults and a child warned for lighting off fireworks in common area at Mountain View Drive, 8:22 p.m. July 5.
Man on Mountain View wants officer to check on his garage as he thinks someone is trying to get into it, 10:50 p.m. July 5.
Dog locked in vehicle for hour with window cracked in back parking lot of Buffalo Bill Center of the West, 12:27 p.m. July 5. Gone on arrival.
Male screaming at staff of Department of Workforce Services on Blackburn, being verbally abusive and showing aggressive behavior, upset he had to wait outside due to restrictions, 12:23 p.m. July 6. Unable to locate.
People panhandling at Walmart on Yellowstone Avenue, 2:15 p.m. July 6.
Four boys around 13 years old tried to light bags of paper on fire in dumpster at Mentock Park but were stopped, 3:21 p.m. July 6.
Person would like to speak with officer about child neglect at Cody residence, 6:33 p.m. July 6. Assistance given.
